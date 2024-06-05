The Big Picture Steve Zahn joins Hulu's sports comedy series Chad Powers as Coach Jake Hudson.

Glen Powell leads the show inspired by an ESPN sketch originally starring Eli Manning.

Chad Powers aims to save a football team while rediscovering true sportsmanship.

Glen Powell's set to star in a unique Hulu sports comedy with Chad Powers, and now big name in the comedic acting world has joined the cast. The trades have reported that The Righteous Gemstones star Steve Zahn will be joining the cast of Hulu's new sports comedy series in a major supporting role. Per the reports, Zahn will be playing Coach Jake Hudson, who is billed as "the charismatic head coach of a flagging college football program. He’s about to be put out to pasture when along comes the talented oddball Chad Powers – and with him, one last shot at glory."

Though certainly best known for his comedic roles, such as The Righteous Gemstones and Tall Girl, Steve Zahn has been making waves and receiving praise for his more recent dramatic performances. He gave a great performance in a more dramatic HBO satire series, The White Lotus, and he also took a real turn for the dramatic in the Western thriller LaRoy, Texas. There are also some roles of Zahn's that expertly balance both, such as the franchise fan-favorite character of Bad Ape in The War for the Planet of the Apes.

What is 'Chad Powers' About?

The new Glen Powell-led series is based on an ESPN sketch where pro football player Eli Manning went undercover as a rookie named Chad Powers. The character first appeared in the docuseries that Manning starred in, titled Eli's Places. It's hard to imagine that the decision to give the character (or at the very least the persona) of Chad Powers his own television show wasn't somewhat influenced by the massive success of Ted Lasso. The title character also originated from sports broadcast media, since Ted Lasso was a character Sudeiks played before being the star of an Emmy-winning comedy.

Glen Powell will not be playing Eli Manning in the upcoming comedy series, but will instead be playing an all-new character. The main protagonist is a cocky quarterback whose career was ruined after he gained a reputation for treating his fellow teammates and team staff members poorly. In a bold attempt to get his life back and play in the sport he loves, the ambitious athlete decides to disguise himself under the new name of Chad Powers. In his quest to become a national sports star yet again, Chad may not just save a struggling football team, but he also may just learn what it means to be a true athlete.

Chad Powers does not currently have a release date, but you can see Glen Powell's latest critically acclaimed film, Hit Man, on Netflix June 7.

