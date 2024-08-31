Hot off successes like Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone but You, Hit Man, and Twisters, Hollywood's brightest star, Glen Powell, is looking to continue his winning streak with his most daring role yet — a college student. In the upcoming Hulu series Chad Powers, Powell plays quarterback Russ Holliday who, after blowing his shot at a blossoming career, adopts the titular identity and sneaks his way onto the roster of a struggling football program. Even with prosthetics, a wig, and a fake mustache, Powell's Chad Powers is bound to become another addition to his impressive roster of quirky roles, made iconic by his charm and charisma.

To sports fans, the name Chad Powers might ring a bell. Although the upcoming comedy will feature Powell, the role was first helmed by New York Giants legend Eli Manning. In the popular ESPN+ docuseries Eli's Places, the two-time Super Bowl winner travels across the country, exploring various facets of collegiate football history and interviewing athletes and other sports figures. ESPN+ has expanded this format with different competitors, originating with Eli's brother, Peyton Manning, and continuing with hockey star P.K. Subban and basketball icon Sue Bird. However, Eli's version of this series stands out, particularly in a memorable Season 2 episode where the Chad Powers persona is born.

Chad Powers (2025) Chad Powers is a 2025 comedy series following Chad, an awkward yet determined middle-aged man who decides to reinvent himself as a college football quarterback. With no real experience and plenty of enthusiasm, Chad navigates the challenges of being the oldest freshman on campus, blending humor with heart as he chases his unlikely dream.





Cast Glen Powell , Perry Mattfeld , Toby Huss , Frankie A. Rodriguez , Steve Zahn , wynn everett , Quentin Plair Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

Who Is 'Chad Powers'?

Manning has always been a highly touted and recognized athlete, being the first overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. While this has enhanced segments that require his deep knowledge of the game, the idea of him exploring the tryout process for a college program introduced new challenges. To address this, the coaching staff at Pennsylvania State University came up with a solution: Manning could try out alongside other walk-on athletes, provided he didn't become a distraction — a difficult task given his goofy personality.

The now-retired Manning fully embraces this challenge, creating an elaborate backstory for Chad Powers, a part-time substitute teacher and carpenter trying out for his favorite football program — a clear nod to Mark Wahlberg in the 2006 sports drama Invincible. Manning even enlisted Hollywood makeup artists to give him long hair, a massive nose, and a distinctive mustache. The result is a character that can only be described as a cross between Matthew McConaughey in Dazed and Confused and Beavis and Butthead. Manning's affinity for movies and TV is evident in the role, as he revealed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that the character was inspired by fictional oddballs like Austin Powers, Kenny Powers from Eastbound & Down, and Uncle Rico from Napoleon Dynamite.

While the episode may have been intended as an educational look behind the scenes at the trials and tribulations collegiate athlete hopefuls endure, it quickly devolves into hilarity. Manning awkwardly stands out among the young, aspiring players. Although the makeup team tried to construct a youthful Manning, it's clear they didn't exactly get the memo — once Manning hits the gridiron, he looks about 20 years older. His athletic performance doesn't help either, as he posts an embarrassing time in the 40-yard dash. Even with his talent in the throwing drills, his exaggerated personality, ego, and habit of speaking in the third person sink his performance, and he's cut from the team. Manning then breaks character, offering advice to the players and announcing that one of them has been awarded a scholarship.

What Will Eli Manning's Role Be In 'Chad Powers'?

Close

While Manning's other adventures on Eli's Places are captivating, namely a segment where he and Jon Stewart attempt field goals in a Rutgers University parking lot, it's clear why Chad Powers stood out. Manning's blend of traditional sports, rags-to-riches storytelling, and Sacha Baron Cohen-esque comedy made the character an online sensation. The skit has garnered over 16 million views on ESPN's YouTube channel and over 8 million views on the Omaha Productions channel, founded by Peyton Manning. Although it's unclear how much Hulu's Chad Powers will borrow from Manning's skit, the name clearly carries significant weight.

Fortunately, whatever direction the team decides to take, it's clear there's notable talent and passion behind the project. While it hasn't been confirmed whether Eli Manning will reappear or make a cameo, he will have some involvement, serving as an executive producer alongside his brother Peyton, according to Variety. In addition to taking on the lead role, Powell will serve as an executive producer, writer, and co-creator. He'll be supported by an all-star cast, including Steve Zahn and Toby Huss.

Powell is perhaps best known for his blockbuster roles, but he's made numerous television appearances across the years, including a recurring role in Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous and guest appearances in Rick and Morty and Saturday Night Live. Chad Powers will mark his return to television in his first major live-action small screen role since Scream Queens. If there's any concern that Powell might not look comfortable on a football field, it's worth noting that he has prior experience from high school, according to Yahoo. While some skeptics may remain, the success of the Apple TV+ phenomenon Ted Lasso, which also began as a viral skit, and the existing popularity of Chad Powers prove that TV audiences will always gravitate toward a classic underdog sports story.

Chad Powers will premiere on Hulu at a date yet to be announced.