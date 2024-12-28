'Tis the season of Glen Powell, and we've just been given a very brief preview of his latest wack-a-doodle project, Chad Powers, which is heading to Hulu in 2025. Hulu has just released a short teaser for the sports comedy, and in the sneak peek, Powell stars as Russ Holiday - a former star quarterback whose career is derailed due to a series of misdemeanors. Determined to reclaim his spot at the top of the game, Russ adopts the persona of Chad Powers - a charming and unassuming player who auditions for a struggling Southern football team. Of course, because the walking and talking capybara is involved, you know it'll have plenty of charm and heart to spare.

Powell isn’t just starring in Chad Powers either — he’s also heavily involved behind the scenes on the series too, as co-creator, co-writer, executive producer, and star, all under his Barnstorm Productions banner, clearly giving his all to the project. The creative team is just as star-studded too, including co-creator and executive producer Michael Waldron (Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), and NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning, who are executive producing through Omaha Productions. The series is inspired by a character originally created by former NFL quarterback Eli Manning for the ESPN+ docuseries Eli’s Places.

What Else is Glen Powell Working On Right Now?

As of this moment in time, Powell must be operating on zero sleep, as he's involved in several exciting projects, not just his role in Chad Powers. Powell is also set to topline the revenge thriller Huntington directed by John Patton Ford, alongside Margaret Qualley and Ed Harris. He's also been attached as the star in the true story legal drama Monsanto, alongside Anthony Mackie and Laura Dern, which will be directed by John Lee Hancock.

Powell is also starring in a secret movie for JJ Abrams alongside Wednesday and Scream star Jenna Ortega. Although, since we know about it, how secret can it really be? And probably most excitingly of all, he is currently shooting in the United Kingdom a new take on the iconic Stephen King novel, The Running Man, which will be directed by Edgar Wright. Powell is leading a stacked cast which also includes William H. Macy, Josh Brolin, Katy O'Brian, Michael Cera and Lee Pace.

Chad Powers will premiere on Hulu in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.