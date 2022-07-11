TBS has canceled its comedy series Chad hours ahead of its Season 2 premiere, Deadline reports. The series, created by Saturday Night Live alum Nasim Pedrad, has been hailed for breaking racial stereotypes with an authentic representation of immigrant life and Middle Eastern Americans. The cable network intends to help find a new home for the unaired season of the single-camera comedy.

Season 1 of Chad was ranked as 2021’s #1 new scripted cable comedy series. A TBS spokesperson said, “As we continue to assess content and implement a new [unscripted] strategy for our network, we can now share that Season 2 of Chad will not air on TBS.” Further adding,

We are proactively exploring various options to find the right home for it. We celebrate and thank Nasim Pedrad, the passionate creator, executive producer and star of the series, for sharing a bold, unexpected coming of age story with heart and humor. We also thank executive producer Oly Obst, co-showrunner Max Searle, and the entire cast and crew of Chad for their ongoing partnership and wish everyone continued success.

The show is the latest in the long list of canceled shows by the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery. Recently, it was revealed that TNT’s Snowpiercer, will also end with its upcoming fourth season as the company is getting out of the scripted business. Under the new leadership of David Zaslav, the studio is making many strategic as well as creative changes.

Image via TBS

RELATED: 'Snowpiercer' Cancelled After 4 Seasons on TNT

Series creator and star, Pedrad said in an official statement, “I recognize the landscape of our industry is changing so quickly. Did I expect my show to get caught in the crosshairs of a corporate restructuring and merger? No.” Further adding,

I’ve spent the last year making a season of television I’m really proud of. From the writers’ room to production through the edit, a team of very talented and dedicated people came together to tell a story we believe in. A hard comedy that portrays Middle Eastern characters from a place of empathy and humanity. I feel so lucky that Chad has an incredibly loyal fanbase. I know they’re going to love this season and I’m excited for the show to find a new home.

While it’s unfortunate for the series to not be able to air its finished season, there have been precedents of a show finding a new home in such circumstances. Previously, YouTube’s Cobra Kai was affected by the programming strategy shift of the platform. However, with YouTube’s help the series’ studio Sony found a new home at Netflix where it's now headed for Season 5.