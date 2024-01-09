The Big Picture Nasim Pedrad returns as Chad in the second season on the Roku Channel, premiering on January 19.

The new trailer showcases Chad's struggles with adolescence, including failing attempts at underage drinking and skateboarding.

The series also features a talented cast, including Paul Chahidi and Saba Homayoon, and will stream all ten episodes on the Roku Channel.

Nasim Pedrad is back for a sophomore season and sophomore year on Chad. After being canceled on TBS, the sitcom will return for a second season on the Roku Channel January 19.

Featuring Saturday Night Live veteran Pedrad in a gender- and age-bending role as the titular teenage Persian-American Chad Amani, the new trailer showcases the newly-fifteen and newly-popular Chad trying (and largely failing) to deal with both of those things. As seen in the trailer, his attempts at both underage drinking and skateboarding inevitably end in diaster and humiliation. It doesn't help that he's still dealing with his single mother's dating life, and his status as the "man of the house", either. The series also stars Jake Ryan (Asteroid City) as Chad's friend Peter; Paul Chahidi (The Serpent Queen) as Uncle Hamid; Saba Homayoon (NCIS: Los Angeles) as Naz, Chad’s mother; Ella Mika (Birds of Prey) as Chad’s sister Niki; Alexa Loo (Legends of Tomorrow) as Denise; Thomas Barbusca (The Mick) as Reid; and Sara Malal Rowe (The Fifth Wheel) as Mona. All ten episodes of the second season will stream on the Roku Channel January 19.

What Happened to 'Chad' Season 2?

Chad was first shopped to Fox before being picked up by TBS. Its first season premiered on TBS back in the spring of 2021, and was well-received; it debuted as the top-rated new scripted program on cable, and earned an 81% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A second season was greenlit, and was set to premiere on TBS in July 2022, but hours before its scheduled premiere, it was canceled as part of Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav's brutal round of cost-cutting that also saw the nearly-completed Batgirl movie forever condemned to the studio vaults. For Chad, however, there was a happy ending: the Roku Channel picked up the already-filmed second season, as well as non-exclusive streaming rights to the first season. And so, nearly three years after its premiere, and almost two years after it was intended to air, the second season will finally see the light of day.

Image via TBS

In addition to starring, New Girl's Pedrad is also writer, executive producer, and showrunner for Chad. Oliver Obst, Rob Rosell, Max Searle and Rhys Thomas also executive produce.

Season 2 of Chad premieres on the Roku Channel January 19. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for Chad season 2 below.