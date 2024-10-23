There has been quite a bit of speculation regarding Ballerina, the upcoming John Wick spin-off, and reports of reshoots being required to 'save' the project following the news that the movie had been pushed back by a full 12 months. It had been reported that Chad Stahelski allegedly had to step in and reshoot significant portions of the film, but now, Stahelski has sought to clarify that. The director was speaking to The Hollywood Reporter as part of a wider piece about the John Wick series.

Stahelski addressed the speculation that the film had required "months" of additional photography and dismissed it, stating that he and his writing team and stunt team essentially gave the action scenes a polish while Wiseman was unavailable on set during the reshoots.

“We went back in with my writing team that had done John Wick: Chapter 4, and my stunt team, and we just gave it a little shine together with Len and what he had already done. It wasn’t that much. Everybody’s like, ‘Ahh!’ No, we just went in for a couple of weeks. We changed some of the action sequences and made up for some time that Len just didn’t have. He didn’t have enough time to do some of the bigger shots that it deserved. There was a weather thing in Austria, and so we got to go back in for that. So it’s shaping up pretty nicely.”

The film will feature Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick returning from the main Wick films, alongside Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Norman Reedus and Gabriel Byrne. The plot sees a young female assassin, played by de Armas, heading out for revenge against those who killed her family, and is set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4.

What Else is Chad Stahelski Working on Just Now?

Stahelski will soon get to work on his upcoming Highlander reboot, while Henry Cavill is attached to the project, but he has since signed on to Amazon MGM's new Voltron project, so there is a possibility shooting for that film may be delayed until Cavill is available.

Ballerina is set to release in theaters in June 2025, while Highlander does not yet have a release date. Be sure to stay tuned to Collider to keep up with all the latest updates on both.