Chad Stahelski is back in the director's chair for John Wick: Chapter 4, which is currently in theaters. The fourth entry in the surprisingly successful franchise sees the titular character continuing his globe-trotting quest to defeat The High Table. Stahelski reunites with Keanu Reeves in the blossoming series that's quickly become one of Hollywood's most successful and groundbreaking.

Although his directing career has been short, Stahelski has quickly made a name for himself. A prolific and highly-respected stuntman and stunt coordinator, Stahelski brings this hard-earned experience to his directorial approach, resulting in complex and dynamic movies with high rankings in the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Safe' (2012)

Image via Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 60%

Jason Statham stars in Boaz Yakin's 2012 action vehicle Safe. The plot revolves around a former cop and caged fighter protecting a child hunted by dangerous criminal organizations, including the Russian mafia and the NYC Police.

RELATED: The Best Jason Statham Movies

Stahelski is such a great action director because of his experience as a stunt coordinator, with his extensive knowledge of stunts giving him a unique approach to the genre. Safe is far from a great film – it's not even a great Jason Statham film. However, the action is top-notch, with visually dazzling sequences reaffirming Stahelski's eye for eye-popping sequences.

9 'Man of Tai Chi' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

Stahelski and his usual collaborator Keanu Reeves reunite for the 2013 martial arts film Man of Tai Chi. Reeves directs and antagonizes the picture, which revolves around a young martial artist forced into the underground world of cage fighting.

Man of Tai Chi is a surprisingly good film that shows promise in Reeves' directing career. Quick and dynamic, the film benefits greatly from a great lead performance from martial artist Tiger Chen and Stahelski's kinetic action scenes, which showcase the strength and naturalistic vibe of the film, evoking the great martial arts movies of yore.

8 'The Wolverine' (2013)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

Hugh Jackman's second solo outing as Wolverine was much more successful than his first. The Wolverine follows the titular character as he travels to Japan to face a dangerous samurai, stripped of his healing abilities and struggling with his mental health following Jean Grey's death.

Thanks to James Mangold's direction, Jackman's committed performance, and Stahelski's brilliant action choreography, The Wolverine is a vast improvement from its predecessor and one of the best entries in the Fox X-Men saga. The film's action scenes are striking and hectic, showcasing Stahelski's singularly distinctive ability to present equally elegant and brutal fights.

7 'Deadpool 2' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Stahelski and his close friend David Leitch collaborated on Deadpool 2, the sequel to the 2016 surprise hit. Ryan Reynolds returns as the Merc with a Mouth, with the film following his fight against the time-traveling soldier Cable, who traveled back to hunt and kill the young mutant Firefist.

RELATED: Underrated Superhero Movies, According To Reddit

Deadpool 2 is louder and bigger than its predecessor. It's also a lot less inventive, although Reynolds remains a hoot as the fourth-wall-breaking Deadpool. Stahelski's action sequences get less attention, buried underneath the superhero genre's flare and CGI, but his style is still noticeable, particularly in Deadpool's one-on-one fights with Cable.

6 'The Hunger Games' (2012)

Image via Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

The YA craze of the 2010s began with the wildly successful 2012 dystopian action film The Hunger Games. Jennifer Lawrence stars as Katniss Everdeen, a teenager from an impoverished district in a dystopian USA, who must compete in the Hunger Games, a televised competition where teenage "tributes" fight to the death.

Surprisingly realistic and raw, The Hunger Games was praised for its effective depiction of the titular competition. Lawrence's raw portrayal and Stahelski's remarkable stunts crafted a hectic and hard-hitting film that excelled as a thrilling action piece and a biting societal critique.

5 'John Wick' (2014)

Image via Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Stahelski made his directorial debut with the 2014 action thriller John Wick, co-directing alongside David Leitch. Keanu Reeves stars as the titular character, a notorious hitman forced out of retirement to hunt the men that killed his puppy.

Widely considered among the best action films of the 21st century, John Wick was a spectacular debut for Stahelski. The now-director showed remarkable confidence, crafting a fast-paced, neon-colored, anime-like thrill ride that perfectly used its charismatic star. Featuring breathtaking action sequences that all but revolutionized the genre, John Wick is a return to the classic era of action movies, driven by bankable stars and gripping action set pieces that amaze and confuse.

4 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

The third entry in the John Wick series sees Stahelski and Reeves returning to the franchise. The plot follows John Wick as he escapes from a series of increasingly dangerous hitmen after a bounty is placed on his head. New cast members include Oscar winners Halle Berry and Anjelica Huston.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum maintains the franchise's kinetic style while further exploring its impressive lore. Now on its third entry, the John Wick franchise is a well-oiled machine that understands what makes it succeed. Thus, Chapter 3 has more non-stop action, more stunning fight choreography, more over-the-top sequences, and more of Reeves' continuously evolving performance as Wick.

3 'John Wick: Chapter 2' (2017)

Image via Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Following the unexpected success of the first John Wick, Stahelski and Reeves reunited for a sequel, 2017's John Wick: Chapter 2. The story sees Wick return to his old life after a ruthless Italian crime boss forces him to fulfill a blood oath and travel to Rome to kill a powerful capo.

RELATED: Action Sequels Better Than The Original

Chapter 2 is the beginning of the John Wick expansion. Fleshing out the title character and his neon-colored world, the film allows Stahelski to expand the narrative and continue exploring his ever-evolving action style. The fights are stunning, with Reeves delivering some of his most impressive physical work, and the plot confirms that the John Wick universe is one of modern cinema's most ambitious and promising.

2 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' (2013)

Image Via Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

A year after the massive success of the first Hunger Games, the sequel, The Hunger Games: Catching Firepremiered. The film sees Katniss and Peeta returning to the arena to compete in the Quarter Quell as the growing unrest in Panem points to an impending revolution.

Catching Fire expands the series' lore and sociopolitical undertones, aided by a gripping turn by Jennifer Lawrence. The action remained stellar, with Stahelski acting as the supervising stunt coordinator. More brutal than its predecessor, Catching Fire was the peak of the Hunger Games franchise, a stirring but emotionally-powerful sequel and the crowning jewel of YA adaptations.

1 'John Wick: Chapter 4' (2023)

Image via Summit Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Stahelski's most recent directorial effort is the fourth entry in the John Wick franchise. John Wick: Chapter 4 follows the title character on his journey to defeat the High Table while facing a new and powerful enemy with influences and ties around the world.

It's remarkable for a franchise to achieve a high point on its fourth entry, but Chapter Four does it. Thanks to Reeves' reliably confident performance and Stahelski's masterful portrayal of action, the film is a stellar outing for the legendary Baba Yaga and the new barometer against which to measure all future action movies.

NEXT: The Best Action Movies With Titles Named After The Main Characters