Collider Connected: Watch Our Exclusive Live Interview with Chad Stahelski & David Leitch on April 29th!

As you hopefully noticed over the past month, we recently launched a new live interview series called Collider Connected, in which we conduct an interview live on our YouTube channel. We’ve had Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (watch that here), two-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins (watch that here), Will Forte (watch that here), Kaitlyn Dever (watch that here), and Joe Pantoliano (watch that here).

For our next episode, I’m going to be conducting an in-depth conversation with directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch!

If you’re not aware, Stahelski and Leitch got their start in Hollywood performing stunts and doubling for some of the biggest actors in Hollywood like Keanu Reeves and Brad Pitt. As their careers progressed, they both started coordinating stunts, directing second unit on huge films, and they even formed an action design company, 87eleven, which specializes in creating stunts and action set pieces for films like The Hunger Games, The Bourne Legacy, Atomic Blonde, and more.

And while everything I just mentioned is very cool, the main reason a lot of you know their names is because of the film they directed together: John Wick.

Back when they were making John Wick in 2013, all people knew about the film was that Keanu Reeves was playing a retired hitman. The film didn’t even have a distributor. It was a real indie production that was under everyone’s radar. At some point, Lionsgate picked it up and decided to gamble on a theatrical release. As you all know, the film got great reviews and made a lot more money than anyone expected. Since then, it’s become one of Lionsgate’s most important franchises and the fourth film is expected in theaters next year.

Since working together on John Wick, Stahelski has stayed busy directing John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and 2nd unit directing on Captain America: Civil War and Birds of Prey. Meanwhile, Leitch has been directing films like Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Both have shown again and again they know how to raise the game when it comes to cinematic action and I cannot wait to talk to them about their careers.

Anyway, if you’d like to watch the interview live as it happens, come back to this article or watch the interview on Collider’s YouTube page on Wednesday, April 29th at 11am PT. You can expect the interview to run long as we talk about their entire careers thus far, and what’s next.