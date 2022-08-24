While you know Chad Stahelski’s name as the director of the John Wick movies, he just added a new title to his IMDb resume: producer. He got this for his work on director J.J. Perry’s vampire action movie, Day Shift, which is now streaming on Netflix. In the movie, Jamie Foxx plays a hard-working dad that works as a pool cleaner. But what his family doesn’t know is the pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income—hunting and killing vampires. Dave Franco plays an employee at the vampire hunter union, which pays hunters for killing vampires and selling their fangs. When the two are teamed up against their wishes, they must make the best of a bad situation, which leads to a lot of funny moments where each actor gets to shine.

Shortly after seeing the movie I got to speak with Stahelski. During the interview, he talked about how he got involved in the project, why he loved the opening fight scene between Foxx and the elderly vampire, how they pulled off the awesome sequence, the challenge of making the movie in forty-two days, his relationship with J.J. Perry and his vision for the project, why he wanted to be part of the film, and casting Jamie Foxx. In addition, he also talks about what he’s most looking forward to audiences seeing in the film and what it was like attending his first San Diego Comic-Con.

Watch what he had to say in the player above, or you can read out conversation below.

COLLIDER: So, this was your first time at San Diego Comic-Con. I don't even know if it was your first Comic-Con. What was it like?

CHAD STAHELSKI: I think second, second ever, San Diego Comic-Con, and I went to one in New York once for press. That was it.

So, this was your first San Diego Comic-Con?

STAHELSKI: Full one, yeah, yeah. I went once as a spectator, 20 years ago.

Image via Lionsgate Films

It's a lot different. Looking back, what was it like for you as a first-timer?

STAHELSKI: Pretty crazy. It was cool. It was cool. It's always when you're doing press, and it's just a red carpet or if it's just an interview, it's one thing. But when you feel 10,000 people cheering and yelling and that's cool, man. I always like live shows. Back when I was a stunt performer we did a couple of them, they are always great.

Jumping into why I get to talk to you. How did you actually get involved in Day Shift?

STAHELSKI: Funny enough, I think it was even before. You have to check with J.J. Perry, the director. But it was a little before we even started on John Wick 3: Parabellum, J.J. had found us. He was toying with the idea of directing. We had already been a quite established second unit guy. And again, there are probably some people in the sound industry that see myself or Dave Leitch or some of the Waughs, and some of the other guys that direct, and they go, "I'll be a director, too."

Then there's just guys that happen to be performing in stunts, who actually really want to direct. I think J.J. is one of those guys. Just has always had the inkling to try something, but was looking for just much like David Leitch and myself. You're looking for the right one that fits. Instead of being so eager to direct and take anything, you want the one that you think you could knock out of the park. So, J.J. had mentioned that he had found the script that had hints of potential in it. I vaguely remembered it and cut to literally almost three years later, he's like, "Look, I really want to do this now. I've decided where I want my life to go. I want to try directing. I think this is the one. Would you mind taking a look at it?" I'm like, "Okay. I vaguely remember. Let's check it out again." Reddick did notes. I'm like, "Okay, it's a hidden world." It's like a John Wick spin-off just with vampires. It's got a hidden world, but it's a little quirkier. I get it. It was fun.

I was like, "Okay, well, I get this." It has some problems with plots and some character stuff like how. I was like, "Come in. Give me the pitch." You'd think, because I've known J.J. for almost 30-something years, so we have a shorthand to say at least, like any good friend would. So, you could have the individual that comes in and talks to you like a friend, "Yo, bro. Come on. Do me a solid. All right. Let's do this."

J.J. came in quite the opposite. He came in like he was pitching a major studio. Came in with vision boards, came in with his lookbook, and goes, "Boom." He pitched it like he was pitching for his life, like details, characters, down to the music, down to what he wanted, all the different ways he could spin it. An hour later, I'm like, "Okay, stop. I'm in. What do we got to do? I'm in."

Then we had the talk. It's like, "Okay, if we do this, after what I have just heard, we're not going to try and just soft all this one in and just try to get it made. Are you good? Here, I'm going to throw the full weight of us. We're going to do this." Even then, I don't think he got it. "No, we're going to make it big. We're going to do this. I get it. This is worth it. We're good."

And that's how I got attached. And I said, "Look, I'm going to attach 87eleven. We're going to go big. We're going to go." And he's just like... I think after we had decided, I think it was only a couple of weeks. We had been doing some other dealings with some of the other studios, and we're like, "Okay, we're going to bring this to Lionsgate." That's where we had our first look deal. And then right off the bat, I already know somebody at Netflix who would be interested in this.

We went to two or three other studios all within two, three... literally, this all happened in 48 hours. We did our pitch rounds. We've given the right amount of time to the people that we were supposed to. But as soon as the clock ticked, literally to the minute, Netflix was on the phone going, "We're in. We want it done." I'm like, "Oh. Oh, okay, great." And we're in. And then within two more weeks, our casting list had been done. And Jamie Foxx had kept appearing on people, both we were interested in and J.J. was very favorable for, and people that Netflix liked to work with, and it just kept hitting. Every time we went down the list, it kept hitting you in the face, like Jamie Foxx, and he's talented. He can sing, he can dance, he's a stand-up comedian, but he can play real heartfelt roles. He's empathetic. He's physical. You're just like, "I would buy that guy being a dad. I would buy that guy being a fish out of water. I would buy that guy being an action star." You just kept... you couldn't get it out of your head once it was in.

And J.J. just was all on board. And actually, J.J. went, "No, I'm good. This is the guy." "Do you want to talk about it?" "No, this is it." And then we built the cast around Jamie. And obviously, David Franco is, you know? I don't know what to say other than he's hilarious. He really is. He's a good human. He's a hard worker and he's funny. Then you throw in Snoop Dog and the rest of the cast. I think it's pretty impressive. It's one of the fastest shows we've ever put together because one, you read it, you get it. It's fun. If I gave you the pitch, "It's John Wick with vampires. But it's a little lighter in tone, and you get to shoot a lot of vampires in the face." You're like, "Okay."

Then J.J. spun it enough to be this West Coast, very indigenous LA version of the story, which we can all relate to. And again, he came at it from such a strategic way of knowing how to put his money where his mouth is, both for comedy and for action. And it's something I didn't... John Wick has a heavier tone, so it was fun to go do something where we can just have a lot more fun.

Image via Netflix

What's funny is I was talking to J.J. yesterday, and I was telling him, it's easy to sell John Wick with vampires, but it's not John Wick with vampires. The thing is there's the union and the world, but everything else is not John Wick at all.

STAHELSKI: No, totally. That's why it was an easy pitch line, but to nail comedy I still think is the hardest thing out there. And to nail that tone, you got to know where you're going. You need the goal. You need the vision. So, I think that's what he had.

So, that opening fight sequence in this movie with the grandma vampire is fantastic.

STAHELSKI: That's my favorite sequence in the whole movie, by far.

First of all, it's important to start the movie off with something cool to pull people in, but this is a very well-staged and shot sequence that uses old-school filmmaking with practical. Can you talk about the sequence?

STAHELSKI: We knew we weren't going to have a ton of cash. We knew it was J.J.'s first movie. You have to make a statement. You have to do something tricky. J.J. is from the same generation that me, Dave, and everybody is else from. We're from the slight of hand generation, as we call it. We have nothing. We have no antagonistic intent towards VFX. It's just how you use them. We don't want to give away anything. We don't want you to know it's a prosthetic. We don't want you to know it's a wire gag. We just don't want you to know. We want to keep the magic in filmmaking. But he was like, "Okay. Well, I want to do all these great things." And I'm like, "Okay, which things?" Like, "Look, I'm going to use contortionist for the vampires, so I'm going to make them move differently." So, we don't just say, "Okay, it's going to be an actor." Next thing you know, it's a dig double or a digital double, just running around doing stuff. Our goal has always been, and our whole little click is you get great people, they do great things. You get amazing people, they'll do amazing things.

So, again, the slight of hand thing is a big deal for us. It's how do we do cool stuff with real people? And J.J.'s answer was, "Let's get cool and amazing people." I'm like, "Yeah. Fair enough." So, instead of just reaching out to the popular stunt community, he went to Cirque du Soleil. He took a trip. Visited some of the different training grounds. Found, I think it was about a dozen great contortionists and put them in vampire make-up and made them bend and flip backwards. And we're like, "Yeah, fair enough. I haven't seen that one yet. Cool." And that's how we maximized our time, yeah.

One of the things about the film is that he had, I believe, 42 days to shoot the film, which is not a lot of time.

STAHELSKI: In action movie time, no.

Image via Netflix

Yeah, exactly. So, that's the thing. I think, it's all up there, in terms of the screen, but another thing that I really enjoyed is that I don't want to give anything away. But the script, it does some things in the second or beginning of the third act that I didn't see coming, which is always nice.

STAHELSKI: Look, there are certain directors out there that get the script, they lock it, like, "Do not fuck with the script." And you're like, "Totally get that." And I'm like that with certain ways, too, but the script wasn't completely written for Jamie or David or for the environment stuff or the locations that we necessarily use, because that's an organic process when you have a lot of money to go. And if you're not building every set, if you're not doing a digital environment every time like some studios can, you got to roll with the punches a little bit. And that evolves, both cast, financially, logistically. If you look at it from a cast point, it's a lead-up.

The first week it was just Jamie with the old lady. That's the first thing J.J. shot. It wasn't till almost two weeks later, did David start, and they start their scenes. And then when they started their scene, once we had done the pawn shop, and you see the emotional interaction between them and the comedy interaction, you're like, "Oh, we know what we're doing now." And you find that. And now, they start morphing their relationship. Okay, now, we got to keep up. And you're constantly tweaking the scenes because you want the big punch line, or you see how the dynamic is. And you're like, "Okay, We didn't do enough. We got to do our homework more." And just let Jamie riff, let David riff. On any good comedian or any good performer, you got to give them a little leash to try things. You got to make them feel safe. I think between J.J.'s experience on, "Okay, we're going with it. We have the best plan, but we're also organic and liquid to change. We're going to make it better. Not beholden to any one thing." And you got two performers that love to riff and change, it organically grows, so you have to roll that into the storyline.

So, you get to the second act which we had, which was one way, and then we're like, "No, we like the relationship. We're going to really fall back on that." And then the plot starts twisting a little bit for that. You're like, "Okay, can David and Jamie pull off what's going to happen on the flip." And you're like, "Yep. Never doubted David's ability to make that switch."

What are you actually most looking forward to audiences seeing in the film?

STAHELSKI: Honestly, again, I hate to get too existential, but look, I've known J.J. for 30-something years. We've come up with stuntmen together. We've come up like that due to our career paths. I've been directing for the last 9-1/2, 10 years now, first unit with all the Wicks and the growth spurt you have in your life is like okay, you think you're really prepared. And then you direct your first movie, you realize how dumb you really were. And then you get a little cocky, and then you do your second one. You're like, "Yeah, I was even dumber than the first one." So, it's more for me, to answer your question, it's about the experience.

But honestly, J.J. hasn't had an opening night yet, and I have. And the first time you walk out there to the audience, and you're sitting, and you're watching it, and you hear people actually clap for the shit that you've done. All the pain and suffering and all the angst and all this stuff, because even as grown men, you're still like, "Wow, that's." It chokes you up a little bit when you realize you've done something that people like and there's an ego boost, but it's also emotional. It's a catharsis and all that pain and suffering and fighting and stuff goes.

I want to sit right next to him and look at his face when everybody goes, "Ah, that was pretty funny." That's what I'm like. The first time we watched it together with an audience, I'm probably just going to stare at him. See how choked up he gets. But in the movie, honestly, as much as I love everything else, I'm all in for the old lady fight. I love grandma. I think that's the one I want to I get into.

day shift

Image via Netflix

Right. When I was watching the film, that sequence specifically, I'm like, "Oh, fuck. This is really well done. This is just a really cool sequence." Before I move on to something else, you've obviously worked with many producers. What did you want to do? Because I believe this is your first time producing a movie like this.

STAHELSKI: Yeah, as a full producer, yeah.

What did you take away from the producers you've worked with to make sure that you are the best possible producer that you can be?

STAHELSKI: Look because most producers haven't directed before, it's very easy to slide into, "Oh, those directors. They don't know what, crazy. They just need to. It will be fine. You just cut it. It will all work out." Okay. That's bullshit. And then I've been the director that looks at the producer like, "They'll never fucking understand. They don't understand my genius. They don't see my vision."

So, I think the unique thing about a producer/director, especially in properties like this that's so close to the genre J.J. is doing is like, "Look, you got to see both sides. You got to step in both shoes. You got to be careful what you say, but you have to ride the wave, man. I got to be a producer in one minute, and then I got to be the director the next minute. The advantage I have, I speak both languages. When you see crazy director guy wig it out over what seems like a minuscule little thing, there's something else behind that. It's not about getting the one shot. It's the thread. It's the emotions all the time. It's in his head, he sees it as the keystone to this scene. Some producers look at, "Well, wait, it's about 10 grand. Why are you going to spend this?" Okay, relax. It's not about the 10 grand, and it's not about it.

Look in our business, there's a constant tension between creative and commerce. You can't be kooky artist guy, drive around in your Ferrari and shoot all over the world if you don't make money. They're letting the patients have the keys to the asylum because we make money. That's the gig. So, you can be kooky creative all you want, but you have to, at least at some level, pay attention to that. On the other side, it's like look as a producer, you have to understand like, "Fuck the money. Let's make something fucking cool for the fans. Let's make something we want." There's always that tension. The trick is always, and it's never the same day-to-day, you got to find that balance. You got to talk to both sides. So, you got to hold tight and talk him through the unseen stuff that he hasn't had yet.

Image via Netflix

I got to talk to J.J. and like, "Look, man. I got to be your guide up the mountain. You got to climb the mountain, but I can help tell you where not to step. Maybe not where to step, but where not to step." And as far as the producer goes, "Look, I got him, I get it. Give him the rope," or "Hey, this is where we need to force him into the box. He'll be twice as creative. Trust me. This guy is going to pull it out." So, I wish I could tell you there's some formula or algorithm to talk to either side, but there's really not. At the end of the day, Steve, it's about people. And if you understand what people want or what their focus is, you can help guide the other side through that. It's, you know?

As far as for myself, when I'm a director, I just want to know that you're sweating the same shit I'm sweating. So, if it's keeping me up at night, I just want my producers to say, "Hey, man, it's fucking keeping me up, too." They may not mean it, but that makes me feel, "Okay, I'm not alone." And I think that's a big thing. And you also want the studio to feel like, "Look, we haven't let the crazy guys to the key to the gun locker." You got to make both sides feel safe.

No, listen, I understand Hollywood is a business. And it's just, it's the way. That's just facts. It's great when art and commerce both-

STAHELSKI: Merge? Yeah. When we're on the same path, it is a magic moment for sure.