John Wick creator Chad Stahelski is set to bring Jonathan Maberry’s Joe Ledger novels to the small screen. Stahelski acquired the rights to the series and will be developing it through his 87Eleven Entertainment production company. The Joe Ledger series, which spans 10 novels, follows the titular Baltimore detective as he joins the Department of Military Sciences to combat high-tech threats like zombies, vampires, and aliens.

Stahelski expressed his excitement, stating, "I really loved reading the Joe Ledger series. It’s an all-time epic action series with intrigue, suspense, and such engaging characters." Maberry also praised Stahelski, noting their shared interests in martial arts and pop culture, and said, “He’s a visionary and a hell of a lot of fun. This is what they mean when they talk about ‘Hollywood magic.’”

This isn’t the first attempt to bring Joe Ledger to TV; nearly 15 years ago, a pilot script was penned by Javier Grillo-Marxuach for ABC, but it didn’t move forward. Now, with Stahelski at the helm, the series has a renewed chance at life. Stahelski is also continuing his work in the John Wick universe with the upcoming series John Wick: The High Table, which will explore the world of assassins further, set directly after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4. Stahelski will executive produce alongside Keanu Reeves and direct the pilot episode.

What Are The 'Joe Ledger' Books About?

Image via Lionsgate

Maberry's book series follows Joe Ledger, a former Baltimore detective who is recruited by the Department of Military Sciences (DMS), a secret government agency. The DMS is tasked with confronting global threats that go beyond conventional warfare, often involving advanced technology, biological warfare, and the supernatural, including zombies, vampires, and alien threats. Ledger's character is known for his sharp wit, combat skills, and psychological complexity, making the series a blend of action, science fiction, and horror with a deep dive into the psyche of a man fighting extraordinary battles.

Each book in the series presents a new high-stakes mission for Ledger, as he grapples not only with external threats but also with the personal demons that arise from the violent and morally ambiguous world he inhabits. The series has been praised for its fast-paced action, intricate plots, and richly developed characters.

Stay tuned to Collider for more from the progress of the Joe Ledger series, as well as developments from the ongoing John Wick saga, with Stahelski at the wheel.