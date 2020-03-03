Chad Stahelski Revs Up New Movie: An Original, Car-Focused Action Flick

Chad Stahelski is just one of our best action auteurs working today. From the John Wick franchise to his second unit/stunt coordination work on Birds of Prey, the stuntman-turned-filmmaker shoots his physical bodies cleanly, propulsively, and with stunningly brutal clarity. Now, he’s readying his next film: and per Deadline, it’s gonna be about cars, baby.

Stahelski will be teaming up with A Quiet Place producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller to make an original, high-concept car-focused action film at Paramount Pictures. Details — like the film’s title or plot — are scance, but it’s said to focus on an interesting character relationship at its center. The film will be written by André Nemec and Josh Appelbaum (Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol), who are also writing Beverly Hills 4 for the studio. Also executive producing is Jason Spitz, a member of Stahelski’s 87Eleven production company.

Beyond Stahelski’s genre bonafides, I’m particularly excited about Form and Fuller, who have the cheekily named Fully Formed Entertainment production company. Beyond the two Quiet Places, they’ve produced the surprisingly-very-good Ouija and Purge franchises, and are developing a delightful sounding horror comedy for Amazon called Mitchcraft. With all this dope genre talent working in an original space, and Stahelski training his wonderful instincts on cars, this movie’s gonna be one to watch and get pumped up for.

For more on Stahelski, here’s Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan explaining how he helped on that feature. Plus: our enraptured review of the John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum blu-ray.