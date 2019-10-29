Final ‘21 Bridges’ Trailer: Chadwick Boseman Is the Guy Who Kills Killers

0

“If you go down this road,” warns J.K. Simmons, “you’ll be looking over your shoulder the rest of your life.” Chadwick Boseman, losing not one ounce of confidence, responds: “I’d rather look the devil in the eye.” If this excerpt of dialogue from 21 Bridges, a gritty cop thriller dropping in theatres November 22, sounds badass to you, you will find much to enjoy in the film’s final trailer, released today. If it sounds cheesy… well, you’re gonna find the rest of the final trailer pretty cheesy, too.

Boseman, back in America after his long-term Wakandan vacation, plays an NYPD detective with nothing to lose. He’s on the hunt for a pair of vicious murderers, and demands to keep them as contained as possible by shutting down the titular 21 bridges connected to “the island.” “Which island?”, asks another hapless detective. “Manhattan”, is Boseman’s steely response, and then off he goes to interrogate, shoot, and uncover the truth behind his quest — all set to the badass strains of Meek Mill and Drake‘s “Going Bad.”

Boseman, his old MCU buddies and producers The Russo Brothers, and director Brian Kirk (Game of Thrones) don’t look like they’re trying to reinvent the wheel here. Instead, it looks like they’ve delivered a straight-down-the-middle cop thriller, where the lines of the law get blurred, double and triple-crosses occur regularly, Boseman shoots the hell out of everybody, and pulpy lines like “They told me you were the guy who kills killers” are dropped by Sienna Miller casually. For me, a person who absolutely eats this kind of genre shit up, I will be seeing 21 Bridges opening day. For someone who’s less into stuff like this — you’ll likely want to keep your theatre’s bridges closed. Although it might be fun to watch Black Panther break bad no matter what…

Check out the final trailer and synopsis for 21 Bridges from STXfilms below. And if you're interested in seeing the flick, it's in theatres November 22.