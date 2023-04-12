It’s impossible to understate just how devastating the loss of Chadwick Boseman was for the film industry. Boseman was one of the most dynamic, versatile, and captivating actors of his generation, and one of the few bona fide movie stars who could attract audience interest based on his name alone. Although he’ll best be remembered for his performance as T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and for his Oscar-nominated turn as the soulful jazz musician Levee Green in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Boseman also showed that he was unafraid to play real icons from history. In fact, it was his starring role as the legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson in 42 that first proved he was a movie star. A decade later, it remains one of the defining films of his legacy.

Written and directed by the Academy Award-winning screenwriter Brian Helgeland, 42 explores Robinson’s recruitment by the Brooklyn Dodgers owner Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford) to become the first Black player in the National Baseball League. Robinson’s record in the non-professional circuit is virtually unparalleled, but the notion of playing professional is met with intense persecution by the institutional forces of racism at work. Robinson isn’t just fighting against racists at the top of the system, but jeers and hatred from the crowds, the opposing cities, and even members of his own team. Nonetheless, he pursues the sport with a dignity and respect that changed the course of American race relations and the sports industry forever.

Playing such an important figure in history comes with a lot of responsibility; while Boseman would later play other Black icons like the legendary singer James Brown in Get on Up and the Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in Marshall, 42 was the first time he was at the front of a major biopic. 42 is also a crowd-pleasing sports movie that has to succeed at building up to the exciting games, and Boseman was an unknown actor to a majority of audiences at the time. However, 42 became a hit purely based on the strength of his performance. Showing the charisma of a movie star and the thoughtfulness of a great actor, Boseman turned 42 into the first in a line of outstanding performances that sadly we’ve seen the last of.

Chadwick Boseman Holds His Own in '42'

Obviously, Robinson is in a challenging position from the very beginning. While playing on the national stage is an offer that he frankly never thought he’d have to think about, even the racially diverse minor leagues face continuous backlash from racist players, communities, and viewers. Robinson can only accept this deal knowing that he has an incalculable task ahead of him; he’s going to be placed in an environment that is destined to see him fail, but if he does underperform, it could spell doom for further integration in the sport. Boseman epitomizes bravery in all senses of the word, and true bravery is being unafraid to be vulnerable. As Robinson calculates what he must do, Boseman brings a dramatic heft that is rarely seen in baseball movies.

Boseman is also able to hold his own against Ford, who is perhaps the most iconic movie star of the last 50 years. Ford’s personality tends to automatically dominate the screen, and his scenery-chewing performance is the type of rough and brash role that he always knocks out of the park. However, Boseman is able to match his confidence and challenge him when the time is right; Robinson is frank with Rickey about what’s realistic, and he refuses to take a backseat when he’s not being granted with what he’s worth. It never feels like Ford is dominating the scene when Boseman is around. Considering this was the same year that Ford popped up in Ender’s Game and Paranoia, it’s admirable that Boseman managed to give him someone to spar with who was on his level.

Chadwick Boseman Captures the Internalized Pressure Robinson Feels in '42'

42 shows that the game itself is in need of serious revision if it ever wants to offer even a fraction of equality. It’s not just that Robinson has to face jeers, insults, and slurs that are hurled at him, but he’s not even given a fair shot by the judges themselves. Boseman conveys the type of silent rage that Robinson feels; he’s furious when bad calls are made against him on the field, but he knows that lashing out will only result in consequences for any Black player in a professional field. There’s a silent courage that Boseman unlocks that shows that Robinson’s only route to success is to simply be the best.

The challenge of the actual gameplay sequences is that Boseman had to nail the obvious physicality involved with playing a legendary athlete with the dramatic weight of Robinson’s interactions with other players. The continuous insults from the racist Philadelphia Phillies manager Ben Chapman (Alan Tudyk) clearly gets under his skin, and any notes of distress immediately catch the attention of the crowd. However, Boseman has the signature charisma of someone who knows they can nail a way out. After an extraordinary performance on the field, Robinson gets the last laugh when Chapman is forced to take a publicity photo shoot with Chapman for Life magazine.

'42' Recognizes That Robinson's Success Was a Stepping Stone

What elevates 42 above other biopics that simplify the issues they’re dealing with is that it understands that Robinson’s success was just a stepping stone. He made significant changes in starting the further integration of multiracial baseball teams, but that inclusion does not automatically mean that justice has been done. Boseman shows optimism and determination, as Robinson understands that he is just the first part of a larger journey. This is best shown in a pivotal sequence towards the end of the film where Robinson’s teammate Pee Wee Reese (Lucas Black) stands in solidarity with him on the field amidst a hostile crowd in Cincinnati. The recognition of one player hardly atones for the torment he’s endured, but it’s still a nice symbolic gesture that Robinson greets with gratitude.

At the end of the day, 42 is still a PG-13 biopic that can’t help but drag at points or hope to capture all the achievements within Robinson’s career. It’s a good movie that becomes great thanks to Boseman, whose conviction and courage ended up creating one of his best performances. 42 serves as a great reminder of the legendary impact of two icons: Robinson and Boseman himself.