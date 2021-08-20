While Marvel's What If...? marks Chadwick Boseman's final official performance as T'Challa in the MCU, we may yet hear a bit more from the late, great actor. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said that he’s “really happy” that Boseman agreed to lend his voice to What If…?, the new animated series on Disney+. In an interview at the sidelines of the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings world premiere, Feige told Variety that Boseman wanted to bring the “voice” that they developed for What If...? to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Boseman, who played T’Challa in four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies — Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame — was due to reprise his role in the Black Panther sequel. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, but kept his condition private as he continued to work. He died from the illness on August 28, 2020.

Here’s what Feige said about having him on board What If…?:

“We didn’t know it would be his final performance, obviously. He came in numerous times, I think three or four times. He was so gung-ho about it, he was so excited about it. Somebody has probably spoken about this already, but he came in, and read the episode that airs 24 hours from now, and then came back and said, ‘I really love this version of T’Challa’. And we had a conversation after that, with Ryan (Coogler, director), about how we can get some of this voice, not the storyline, but just some of that voice, into (Black) Panther 2. And now, of course, it is remarkably sad and bittersweet. But I’m really happy we had him, and I’m really happy he did it for us. I’m excited for the fans to see that as well.”

Black Panther 2, which was being written at the time of Boseman’s death, recently began filming in Atlanta, under Coogler's direction. Feige said that every day on set is a “tribute” to Boseman, who became a household name after the billion-dollar success and critical acclaim of the first film.

“It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Feige recently told Variety about filming without Boseman. “But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

What If…? reimagines some of the MCU’s most popular storylines with fresh new takes; the T’Challa episode, for instance, presents an alternate reality in which he, and not Peter Quill, was apprehended by Yondu.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated for a July 8, 2022 release, and no plot details are currently available. But before that, Marvel is gearing up for the debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3 and Eternals on November 5.

