How to Watch the ‘Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute For a King’ TV Special

A televised special dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman is set to air tonight, Sunday, August 30. News of Boseman’s passing at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer has shaken the public, with lifelong fans of the actor and his work in movies including Black Panther, 42, Get on Up, and Da 5 Bloods now devastated by his death.

On Sunday night, Marvel Studios and its parent, the Walt Disney Company, will honor Boseman with a showing of Black Panther and a televised special, ABC News Special: Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King, focused on the actor (via Variety). Black Panther will be presented commercial-free for viewers on ABC. Additionally, ABC News notes the tribute special following the movie will “celebrate Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career, and the cultural imprint he made on- and off-screen. It will feature tributes that have poured in from celebrities, political figures, and fans across the world, special words from those who starred alongside him and knew Boseman best, and shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.”

Tonight, ABC will celebrate the legacy of Chadwick Boseman with a special presentation of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther followed by the ABC News Special: Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King. It all starts tonight at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/doWIWAX67o — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 30, 2020

The special presentation of Black Panther and the Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King special will air on ABC. Black Panther will run from 8-10:20 p.m. ET (5-7:20 p.m. PT) and then, the tribute special will run for the rest of the 10 p.m. time slot. Viewers will be able to watch Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King on ABC through their cable provider. Additionally, you could watch the live stream on the ABC site or ABC app. You can also watch the special through services like Sling and YouTube TV since these options also allow for live TV viewing. It’s unclear at this time if Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King will be made available on Hulu and/or Disney+ after airing, although it’s a strong possibility.

The Black Panther presentation and Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King airs on ABC tonight, August 30, at 8/7c.

