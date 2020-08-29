Kevin Feige & Marvel Studios Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman: “He Was Our T’Challa”

In the wake of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman‘s death at age 43, Marvel Studios and its head, Kevin Feige, paid tribute to the actor. Boseman’s passing came after a four-year battle with colon cancer. A statement on Twitter from his reps revealed Boseman was diagnosed in 2016, which means the actor quietly battled with his illness while filming Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and other projects.

Feige’s statement was shared via Variety on Friday evening. His statement is touching in its attempt to capture just how important Boseman’s contributions as Black Panther were to the world. Feige stated:

“Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.”

Marvel Studios also shared a brief statement on Twitter, writing, “Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace.”

Additionally, Disney chairman Bob Iger shared a statement on his Twitter late Friday, writing in part, “[Boseman] brought enormous strength, dignity, and depth to his groundbreaking role of Black Panther; shattering myths and stereotypes, becoming a long-awaited hero to millions around the world, and inspiring us all to dream bigger and demand more than the status quo. We mourn all that he was, as well as everything he was destined to become.”

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.

