Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman posthumously won this year's Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over performance for his work on What If...?. The award marks Boseman's first Emmy nomination and win, which follows just over two years after his death. His fellow nominees included Jeffrey Wright for What If...?, the late Jessica Walter for Archer, Maya Rudolph for Big Mouth, Stanley Tucci for Central Park, Julie Andrews for Bridgerton, and F. Murray Abraham for Moon Knight.

Taylor Simone Ledward, Boseman's wife, accepted the award in his honor. She stated:

"When I learned Chad was nominated, I started thinking of everything that was going on in the world and our world and being so in awe of his commitment and dedication and what a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and to the world but also something new. You can’t understand your purpose unless you ask what if? What if the universe is conspiring in my favor? What if it’s me? Chad would be so honored and I am honored on his behalf."

Prior to his Emmy win, Boseman received posthumous nominations and wins for two of his final live action roles in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods. For a majority of the smaller ceremonies, Boseman swept across the board, largely for Ma Rainey's. Some of his notable wins include Best Performance in a drama for the Golden Globes (Ma Rainey's), Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Supporting actor for the Image Awards (Ma Rainey's and Da 5 Bloods, respectively), and Outstanding Performance (Ma Rainey's) for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. He also received a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars for Ma Rainey's.

Boseman died at the end of August 2020 after losing a longterm battle with cancer. Boseman had been expected to appear in the forthcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which pivoted as a way to honor and pay tribute to both him and T'Challa. His alma mater Howard University also partnered with Netflix to create a scholarship in Boseman's honor, as well as renamed its fine arts school after him.

What If...? is an animated series hailing from Marvel and Disney+. It examines what would happen if pivotal events throughout the MCU timeline were changed, sending the universe and viewers into a variety of alternate futures. Boseman reprised his role as the titular T'Challa/Black Panther. He voiced four different versions of the character for the series.

What If...? will return with Season 2 in 2023, with Season 3 already confirmed.