Chadwick Boseman auditioned for the role of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, but ultimately the part went to Dave Bautista.

Boseman's portrayal of T'Challa in Black Panther was significant and influential, representing a groundbreaking moment for Black superheroes and leaving a lasting impact on our culture.

When Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020 at just the age of 43, fans were understandably heartbroken and shocked. Boseman had a knack for becoming a chameleon in biopics, whether it be seamlessly turning into Jackie Robinson in 42, James Brown in Get On Up, or Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. However, no matter what else he did, Chadwick Boseman will always and forever best be remembered for his role as T'Challa in Black Panther.

The 2018 Ryan Coogler effort was not only a box office powerhouse, but one so important that it earned a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards. It's not the first time Boseman played the Black Panther, though. Two years earlier, in Captain America: Civil War, audiences got an awe-inspiring glimpse of the superhero. It's a part that wouldn't have been Boseman's, however, if not for a failed audition for Guardians of the Galaxy.

Chadwick Boseman Auditioned for Drax in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

In 2016, Chadwick Boseman was a star on the rise, thanks not only to previous movies 42 and Get On Up, but his role in Draft Day in 2014. Working with heavyweights Kevin Costner and Ivan Reitman helped prepare him for how much his life was about to change in Hollywood. The same year Draft Day came out, we also got Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. It was one of Marvel's lesser known entities, and in a world with Iron Man and Captain America, it could have felt like a lesser than project. Instead, it turned out to be one of Marvel's best efforts thanks to its wacky sense of humor, stellar soundtrack, and the unconventional casting of Chris Pratt, who at the time was best known for being Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation.

Guardians of the Galaxy had an unconventional choice for Drax, too, with Dave Bautista, but before he landed the role, Chadwick Boseman auditioned for it. Vanity Fair wrote about it in a September 2023 piece covering alternate Marvel castings. There, it was mentioned that Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o audtioned for Drax and Gamora respectively. It's something Boseman elaborated on during a 2019 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Boseman, it turns out, wasn't all that familiar with Drax or the tone of Guardians of the Galaxy. He also admits that he didn't think he'd get the part, but he chose to be positive about it, adding:

"Sometimes that's the way it works as an actor. You go in knowing you're not gonna get it, but you're meeting the people that might be like, 'It's not this, but we'll put him in this other thing.' So I feel like this was one of those moments where they were like, 'Oh, we could use him later.'"

Dave Bautista Is Perfect as 'Guardians of the Galaxy's Drax

It's hard to imagine anyone else but Dave Bautista playing Drax. For one, he has the build. Boseman may have gotten in tremendous shape to play the Black Panther, but in the comics, Drax is a powerhouse of muscle, which didn't fit Boseman's body type. Bautista, however, was jacked to the gills from his wrestling days in WWE. He was also ideal for Drax's menacing but unintentionally hilarious personality. Though Bautista never played a comic relief role as a wrestler, he worked as both a babyface and a heel, showing his acting range in the squared circle.

Not only was Bautista the perfect choice for Drax, but it also came at the perfect time in his life. Bautista tried to make it as an actor after his WWE days but got stuck in dull parts for non-theatrical films no one seemed to care about. In 2021, he told IGN that he was broke, having not worked in three years. He had just foreclosed on his house when cast in Guardians of the Galaxy. Bautista said, "So it happened for me fast, which made it seem even that much more surreal. But it did, it changed my life. It gave me a life."

'Black Panther' Showcases the Best of Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman wasn't physically muscular or silly enough to be Drax. He was much better suited to being Black Panther, but it's not him masked up in the suit where he mattered most. A whole host of actors could have gotten in great shape and pretended to fight people in a tight suit. It's when he wasn't fighting and was T'Challa that Boseman shined brightest. Having played real life leaders and influential Black men before, he brought a distinguished and believable presence as another leader. Although T'Challa wasn't a real person, he represented so much to so many who had never seen a Black superhero. Though Boseman died way too young, he lives on forever in his roles. Dave Bautista as Drax is phenomenal, but Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther transcended film to influence our culture. That will never die.

