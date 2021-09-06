Howard University has officially revealed the first image of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. The image, as well as a touching message to the late actor, was revealed in a tweet by Wayne A. I. Frederick, Howard University's 17th president. The college, which has undergone updates and new establishments as of late, was revealed to honor Boseman in late May of this year.

Boseman graduated from Howard University in 2000 with a degree in directing from the fine arts college. He was originally recruited to the university to play basketball, but opted to see through his passion of film. Though he always was passionate for acting, he initially had wanted to write and direct. His teachers at Howard included Al Freeman Jr. and Phylicia Rashad, the latter of whom will serve as the dean of Boseman's college.

Boseman's career is well-documented and fondly remembered. Most audiences would recognize him as King T'Challa/Black Panther from the Marvel film of the same name. He portrayed the character in four films across the franchise, originating in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. But Boseman's talents extend far beyond the iconic king, as the actor had a knack for tackling Black icons throughout history. Jackie Robinson was the first of these roles, with Boseman playing the baseball player in 42. He also portrayed singer/musician James Brown in Get On Up, and Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African American to serve on the United States' Supreme Court, in Marshall.

The actor tragically passed away in August 2020 from complications with stomach cancer, an illness he fought through to continue his passion and work. Leevee in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Norman 'Stormin' Norm' Holloway in Da 5 Bloods were Boseman's final two film performances, which received a great deal of awards recognition. He was nominated in the Best Lead Actor category for his work in Ma Rainey. Boseman's final performance is as T'Challa in Marvel's animated Disney+ series What If...?.

Howard University is located in Washington D.C. and is known as one of the most prominent universities for the African American community. Aside from Boseman and Rashad, notable alumni include current Vice President Kamala Harris, writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, Anthony Anderson, and Taraji P. Henson. Amongst several prominent names associated with the school, the legacy of Boseman will undoubtedly live on in the works of its students. Many will undoubtedly carry on their own passions and bring audiences to tears and cheers through their work, just as Boseman did.

The tweet can be viewed below:

