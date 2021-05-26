Howard University announced that it has renamed its newly re-established college of fine arts after its late alumnus, Chadwick Boseman. The Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts is led by the recently-appointed Dean Phylicia Rashad, a well-known mentor and friend of Boseman during his time at Howard University, where he studied directing and eventually earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Rashad gave a statement on the news: “Unrelenting in his pursuit of excellence, Chadwick was possessed with a passion for inquiry and a determination to tell stories — through acting, writing, and directing — that revealed the beauty and complexity of our human spirit.”

Boseman is best known for his performance as T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther and his numerous biopic roles, including his portrayals of James Brown, Jackie Robinson, and Thurgood Marshall. Taken far too soon at age 43 due to colon cancer last year, Boseman left behind a filmography to be studied for years to come and a legacy that is difficult to match.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist' Trailer Promises Emotional Special on Netflix

Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, shared her appreciation for the university’s decision: “I am extremely pleased that Howard University has chosen to honor my husband in this way and elated that Ms. Rashad has accepted the role as Dean. Chad was a very proud Bison — both Howard and Ms. Rashad played integral roles in his journey as an artist. The re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts brings this part of his story full-circle and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come.”

Boseman’s history with Howard University is extensive, and his passion for the school and its students was evident. He remained in touch with the university throughout his career, even giving a commencement address to the class of 2018, which emphasized the importance of challenging authority and finding your own path in life.

The Boseman family also released a statement regarding the news.

“Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career, and he would be overjoyed by this development. His time at Howard University helped shape both the man and the artist that he became, committed to truth, integrity and a determination to transform the world through the power of storytelling. We are confident that under the dynamic leadership of his former professor and mentor the indomitable Phylicia Rashad that the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts will inspire artistic scholars for many generations.”

KEEP READING: The Oscars Gambled on a Risky Ending, and It Absolutely Backfired

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Cruella’ Review: A Little Bit Brilliant and Mad but Mostly Bad There are times when the Disney adaptation is fun, but the film is largely emblematic of everything wrong with modern blockbusters.

Read Next