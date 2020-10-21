Here’s Why Chadwick Boseman’s Upcoming Oscar Campaigns Might Make History

On August 28, 2020, Chadwick Boseman died of cancer, a disease he kept secret from the public. One titanic 2020 Boseman performance had already hit Netflix: His supporting role as Stormin’ Norm in Spike Lee‘s Da 5 Bloods. And in December, we’ll see Boseman’s final film role as musician Levee in George C. Wolfe‘s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, also coming to Netflix. These two performances amount to an exclamation point for Boseman’s career, a one-two of craft and talent we’ll be sure to talk about all year. And Netflix will be pouring their resources into both of these performances, mounting an Academy Award Supporting Actor campaign for Boseman’s Da 5 Bloods work in addition to a newly announced (per Variety) Leading Actor campaign for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. These campaigns, potential nominations, and potential wins could all result in history being made, and an exciting exclamation point of an Oscar ceremony. Let’s talk about why.

If Boseman secures a Leading Actor nomination for Ma Rainey, he will join a list of four previous posthumous nominees in that category, including two for James Dean; if he wins, he’ll be the first since Peter Finch for Network in 1977. If he secures a Supporting Actor nomination for Da 5 Bloods, he’ll be the third posthumous nominees to do so, with Ralph Richardson earning one for Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes and Heath Ledger earning one for The Dark Knight (Ledger won for his work as the Joker in that film, meaning Boseman would be the second to do so if he wins). If he secures both nominations — which, given the quality of his work, seems very likely to me — he will be the first posthumous performer to earn a nomination in both acting categories simultaneously. If he wins both, well, that will simply make for one of the most historical, celebratory, and bittersweet Oscar ceremonies ever.

This is all, of course, speculation at this point, though I’d be willing to bet that Boseman will secure both nominations and win at least one, if not both of them. No matter what happens, we will have both of these films to cement Boseman’s legacy as one of our bests to ever do it. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom comes to Netflix December 18, and you can watch the trailer here.