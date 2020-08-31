Watch Marvel’s Moving Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

The world lost a great performer, a great icon, and a great human being this weekend with the passing of Chadwick Boseman, and Marvel Studios put together an emotional tribute video to the performer who, in their words, “will always be our King.”

Boseman was a versatile performer who did so much with the little time he had left on this Earth, but inarguably the biggest mark he left was with the character of T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From Black Panther’s first appearance in Captain America: Civil War all the way up through the biggest applause moment in Avengers: Endgame, Boseman commanded the screen as the Marvel superhero. But as is echoed by his co-stars and filmmakers in this tribute video, Boseman never took the role of Black Panther for granted. This was not a flippant cash grab or just another superhero. Boseman knew full-well that Black Panther had the opportunity to become a role model for Black children across the globe, and commanded the role with all the gravity and sincerity it required – forcing his co-stars to up their game when it came time to shoot Black Panther.

That Boseman filmed the history-making superhero movie all while battling a deadly illness of his own is a testament to his character. Again, he knew how important Black Panther had the potential to be, and his efforts were not in vain.

In the emotional tribute video below, Marvel has culled together BTS footage and EPK interviews with Black Panther co-stars, filmmaker Ryan Coogler, producer Nate Moore, and Marvel’s Kevin Feige as well as MCU stalwarts like Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans. This footage was recorded before anyone knew Boseman was sick, which makes their sentiments all the more impactful. You can absolutely feel the reverence and respect and love they had for Boseman as a human, performer and role model.

Chadwick Boseman’s death is a tragedy, but his life is cause for celebration. He gave so much with so little time.

Rest in Power.