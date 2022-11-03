Chadwick Boseman only began appearing in movies in 2008.

We only got 12 years of him lighting up the silver screen, and technically even less since there was a four-year gap between his first and second feature film roles. But in that time, Boseman excelled as a performer, garnering a reputation for playing figures that would be instantly at home in any history book without forgetting to remind audiences that these men were still fallible human beings. He was an unforgettable figure with charisma to spare and his absence from movies will never feel "normal.” Much like with Heath Ledger or Phillip Seymour Hoffman, there will always feel like there's a hole there in cinema where this artist should be.

Boseman’s acting career in cinema was packed with memorable roles in a wide variety of features, ranging from period piece dramas to visual effects-heavy blockbusters to multiple appearances as the Marvel Cinematic Universe character T’Challa/Black Panther. Breaking down his seven best performances as an actor, one can appreciate the versatility of Boseman, as well as the qualities that have ensured his legendary reputation in Hollywood won’t be vanishing anytime soon.

7. Thoth in 'Gods of Egypt'

Gods of Egypt isn’t a good movie. In fact, it’s a downright terrible one. A deluge of gooey CGI that’s so preposterous yet also so boring, nothing could save Gods of Egypt. But Chadwick Boseman still gives it a go and his performance here as the god Thoth is worth commenting on for how it reflects Boseman’s commitment to delivering solid acting no matter the project. He didn’t just reserve his talents for adult dramas or performances on the stage. He could also deliver entertaining performances in movies where Gerard Butler gives a big passionate speech while a CG beetle scurries around in the background.

As Thoth, Boseman doesn’t get a lot of screentime in Gods of Egypt, but when he does show up, he’s got a liveliness and entertaining spirit about him. There’s such a vibrancy to his acting that other Gods of Egypt performers like Nikolaj Coster-Waldau could’ve stood to take notes from. A scene where our heroes encounter Thoth in his home, where he has an endless army of doppelgangers at his disposal, may be the zippiest part of the entire movie. Not even Boseman could salvage Gods of Egypt, but at least this misfire gave us all an opportunity to appreciate the consistency of Boseman’s talents.

6. Thurgood Marshall in 'Marshall'

For Chadwick Boseman's third go-around playing a historical icon as the lead character of a movie, this actor set his sights on bringing to life Thurgood Marshall. Known today as a landmark Supreme Court justice, this movie featured Boseman’s Marshall years before he was on the Supreme Court. Instead, the focus here was on Marshall as a lawyer in 1941 working for the NAACP trying to defend Black Americans from corrupt justice proceedings. His client in this film is Joseph Spell (Sterling K. Brown), a man who has become caught up in a media maelstrom thanks to his being accused of rape.

Compared to 42 and Get on Up, neither Marshall as an entire movie nor Boseman’s lead performance can quite measure up. However, Boseman still delivers strong work portraying Thurgood Marshall, with his commanding screen presence and gift for sharp line deliveries being perfect for a courtroom drama. Best of all, Marshall affords Boseman plenty of chances to bounce off Sterling K. Brown, with the duo being electrifying together. Even though the film itself is not a standout entry in the canon of Chadwick Boseman historical dramas, Marshall still has plenty of moments where this leading man got to shine.

5. Jackie Robinson in '42'

Though he had a handful of film and TV roles beforehand, Chadwick Boseman’s big-screen career really took off with the 2013 Jackie Robinson biopic 42. Though undeniably standard in form and storytelling structure, 42 did have something utterly unique in giving Boseman the space to excel as a leading man. Watching his work here, you’d never guess Boseman had never carried such a pronounced role in a motion picture before. Boseman commands the screen from the get-go in his portrayal of Jackie Robinson and never lets the viewer’s attention go. He oozes confidence and skill, two qualities necessary to portray a man who was always challenging the status quo.

Best of all, Boseman’s work in 42 established this actor’s ability to inhabit iconic personas without getting swallowed up in just portraying a caricature. Boseman would play a lot of historical figures in his acting career, but he never succumbed to the easy way out of just leaning on recognizable ticks and over-the-top mannerisms to remind audiences of the past. Jackie Robinson set the precedent for Boseman using familiar faces as a launchpad to create fresh and recognizably human performances. Plus, Boseman showed off enough talent here to hold his own against Harrison Ford, an incredible feat for a first leading-man role!

4. James Brown in 'Get on Up'

Get on Up, a 2014 biopic about James Brown, can’t quite escape many of the trappings that define both most musician biopics and the best gags in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. But that doesn’t mean the film was devoid of clever touches or failed to be entertaining. The unorthodox aspects of Get on Up, namely its willingness to shatter the fourth wall by having Brown talk to the audience, were an absolute gift for Chadwick Boseman as an actor.

There was never any question that Boseman could capture the on-stage charisma and energy of James Brown. But in the moments where Boseman’s Brown confided to the audience about his internal thought process, the actor also communicated the effervescent charm that made Brown such a legend. He captures your attention with just a gaze in these meta-digressions while the comedic moments of Get on Up made great use of Boseman’s gift for timing. There’s no question that Chadwick Boseman delivered one of the all-time great musician biopic performances with his take on James Brown.

3. T’Challa/Black Panther in 'Black Panther'

Boseman portrayed T'Challa/Black Panther across four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in just three years, with any of his performances in this saga being worthy candidates for this list. In the end, his work in the 2018 solo film Black Panther rises above the rest, and not just because he got to have top billing in this title. Getting to explore the character of T’Challa throughout an entire movie offered Boseman countless opportunities to explore the greater depths of this character, including T’Challa’s astonishment at discovering the troubling actions enacted by his ancestors.

The best moments of Black Panther, like that final sunset with T’Challa and Erik Kilmonger (Michael B. Jordan) work so well because of all the subtle details in Boseman’s performance. Plus, in the context of his filmography, it’s fun to watch Boseman navigate moments of levity, such as the interactions between T’Challa and his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), given how much of his career was focused on characters who occupied such brutally dark worlds. There’s no doubt a movie as massively successful as Black Panther will be Boseman’s greatest legacy as an artist, and given how exceptional he is in this movie, that’s far from a bad thing.

2. Levee in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

In the August Wilson play adaptation, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Chadwick Boseman was handed the part of trumpet player Levee, a man with confidence to spare who is also concealing all kinds of internal insecurities. Being derived from a play, Black Bottom was a production that was all about dialogue all the time. This meant that the performances had to be exceptionally strong to maintain audience interest throughout the entire runtime. Luckily, Boseman was up to the task, even when playing a role that was a bit different from the kinds of characters that the public associated with him.

With Levee, Boseman wasn’t playing a superhero or an iconic figure from history. He was playing a man whose normalcy is critical to making the whole play work, he’s an everyman who believes greatness is right around the corner. Though worlds away from what he handled in earlier works like 42, Boseman’s performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was mesmerizing. This man was alive with energy on the screen while simultaneously communicating the angst that plagued Levee’s soul. Though it would turn out to be his final live-action performance, Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom felt like the start of a new era in the man’s career.

1. "Stormin'" Norman Earl Holloway in 'Da 5 Bloods'

As Da 5 Bloods begins, Chadwick Boseman’s character, “Stormin’” Norman Earl Holloway, is dead. Killed in Vietnam decades earlier, the ensuing film follows four soldiers who were close to Holloway returning to Vietnam to track down gold they once planned to split with their fallen comrade. There’s some clever casting going on here in having Boseman portray the mythic Holloway, given the actor’s tendency for playing unforgettable figures from history.

However, Boseman’s exceptional performance in Da 5 Bloods boils down to far more than just how it reflects Boseman’s larger acting career. It’s also an incredible performance because of factors like Boseman’s gift for leaving an enormous impression with minimal screen time and especially a scene in the third act where lead character Paul (Delroy Lindo) imagines himself reuniting with Norman. An already poignant sequence when Da 5 Bloods was released in June 2020 has taken on unavoidable extra layers of pathos in the years since. Boseman’s sudden and tragic death now makes the sight of Paul getting to have one final interaction with Norman all the more bittersweet. Boseman plays the emotions of this sequence just right and plays off Lindo beautifully.

Within just this scene alone, one see’s an encapsulation of Boseman’s gifts as an actor; he immediately conveyed an aura of authority, he could exude warm humanity like nobody’s business, and his actions on-screen would always touch your soul.