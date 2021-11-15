After the untimely death of actor Chadwick Boseman in August of 2020, there was some question as to how the Marvel Cinematic Universe would handle the loss of one of their most popular superheroes, Black Panther. There have been rumors of recasting, and interest in how the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will deal with the loss of Boseman's iconic performance as T'Challa. However, in an interview with The Ringer-verse Podcast MCU's VP of Development, Nate Moore, dispelled any notion that T'Challa would be recast.

"I'm being quite honest," Moore stated, "you will not see T'Challa in the MCU." The announcement was met with some surprise by the hosts of the podcast, and Moore addressed the thinking behind their decision to retire the character in the film franchise. "We have to figure out how to move this franchise on without that character," Moore stated. "[B]ecause I think we all feel so much of T'Challa in the MCU on the screen...is tied to Chadwick's performance." And there is no question that Boseman's performance is inextricable from the Avengers character.

However, the decision to retire the character of T'Challa within the cinematic universe has led to some complications with the upcoming Black Panther film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. "[T]he challenge for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is telling a story without T'Challa." But Moore believes that the absence of Boseman, and therefore T'Challa, will bring "...a level of, I think, catharsis in people coming back to this universe without [Boseman]...because [Boseman] and the universe are one in the same."

Image via Marvel

RELATED: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Shuts Down Production for Letitia Wright’s Recovery

And there is no doubt that Boseman has become synonymous with T'Challa, and therefore with Wakanda itself. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will both pay homage to Boseman and work to expand the world of Wakanda. The sequel is directed by Ryan Coogler, who also co-wrote the screenplay. Many of the original cast will be returning to the franchise, including Lupita Nyong'o and Daniel Kaluuya.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to premiere on November 11, 2022, a delay from the original release date of July 8, 2022.

'Dune': What Happened to Earth in Frank Herbert's Sci-Fi Future? Well, it's complicated...

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email