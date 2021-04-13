Netflix has released the trailer for Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist, an emotional special that pays tribute to the late actor.

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist is an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor’s noted artistry and the acting process which informed his transformative performances. Oscar winners Viola Davis and Denzel Washington join Phylicia Rashad, composer Branford Marsalis, and many others to take us behind the scenes in an effort to explore Boseman’s extraordinary commitment to his craft.

We'll hear from Boseman's directors Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods), George C. Wolfe (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Brian Helgeland (42), Reginald Hudlin (Marshall) and Tate Taylor (Get on Up), though Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) does not appear to be involved, nor does Brian Kirk (21 Bridges).

 

We do hear from Boseman's Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira, as well as actor Andile Nebulane, who served as dialect coach on Black Panther, and Aakomon “AJ” Jones, who worked as a choreographer on both Black Panther and Get on Up.

Additional participants include Boseman's Ma Rainey co-stars Glynn Turman and Taylour Paige, plus Woodie King Jr., who serves as director of the New Federal Theater.

The touching Boseman tribute will be available globally on Netflix this coming Saturday, April 17, at 12 a.m. PST, and the special will be available on the streamer for a limited 30-day window. Watch the trailer below, and all hail the King! May he rest in power.

