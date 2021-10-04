Netflix has announced that it is teaming up with Howard University to award a scholarship in honor of one of the university’s most prolific alumni, the late Chadwick Boseman.

The streamer announced that it has partnered with the university to award a $5.4 million scholarship in honor the much-missed actor, director, writer, and producer, who graduated from the school in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing.

The scholarship comes on the heels of Howard renaming its College of Fine Arts after Boseman, and will provide incoming students to the college with a four-year scholarship covering the full cost of tuition to the university. Created with the support of Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, with Netflix as its inaugural donor, the first scholarships will be awarded to one recipient in each class beginning this fall, and will continue to be distributed to an incoming freshman each year.

Ledward-Boseman said in a statement:

“Many exemplary artists are not afforded the opportunity to pursue higher learning, we hope to support as many students as possible by removing the financial barrier to education. This endowment represents Chad’s devotion to the craft, his compassion for others, and his desire to support future storytellers. My deepest thanks to Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and our family at Netflix for their generous investment into the education of all present and future Boseman Scholars, and to President Wayne Frederick, Dean Phylicia Rashad and Mr. David Bennett for their partnership and continued commitment to Chad’s legacy at Howard. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and amazed at the love and dedication shown by so many continuing to honor my husband’s work. I know he’d be proud.”

The scholarship is set to focus on students exemplifying exceptional skills in arts similar to the Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star, who also demonstrate significant financial need. This year, the funds have officially been awarded to four current students: freshman Sarah Long, studying musical theatre; sophomore Shawn Smith, study acting; junior Janee’ Ferguson, focusing on theatre arts administration; and senior Deirdre Dunkin, studying dance.

