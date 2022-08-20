As this year's D23 Expo draws closer, Disney has been releasing first looks at new merch, a number of panel lineups, and more. Recently, the expo announced that the Disney Legends Awards ceremony will kick off the event on Friday, September 9 at 10:30 a.m. It will be followed by an early look at the Disney 100 Years of Wonder.

The Disney Legends Award is presented to those who have made "extraordinary contribution[s]" to Disney's legacy. The tradition began 35 years ago with honoree Fred MacMurray (The Shaggy Dog). This year's honorees include the late Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Patrick Dempsey, Ellen Pompeo, Rob't Coltrin, Robert Price "Bob" Foster, Don Hann, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Doris Hardoon, and Chris Montan. Tamron Hall is set to host the ceremony. All honorees will receive a Disney Legends sculpture signifying "the imagination, creativity, and magic they have brought to the Company." They will also partake in a hand print ceremony afterwards, and their bronzed prints will be displayed in the Disney Legends Plaza.

For those unable to attend the expo, the opening event will be live-streamed as part of D23 Expo [LIVE]. It promises to be an entertaining affair, with musical performances, special guests, and other audience surprises. Cast from Disney On Broadway's productions of Aladdin, The Lion King, and the North American tour of Frozen will be on site for a special performance.

About the 100 Years of Wonder, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said:

For nearly a century, Disney has been entertaining and inspiring people around the world. I can’t wait to give fans a first look at what we have in store for our hundredth anniversary, and how we’re using this occasion to celebrate all the fans and families who have welcomed Disney into their lives.

After a three-year hiatus, the D23 Expo is back to bring fans a plethora of exciting content. Marvel and Lucasfilm will have a large presence at the expo with panels chock-full of sneak peeks from upcoming projects under each studio. Upcoming Disney+ shows National Treasure: Edge of History, The Santa Clauses, and American Born Chinese will unveil new looks. Meanwhile, other Disney content ranging from attractions such as Dinsey Parks, looking ahead at the studio's future, and more will be featured.

D23 Expo 2022: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event takes place from September 9 to September 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center. While admission is sold out, fans will be able to stream select presentations. More information is available here. Check out highlights from the 2019 event below: