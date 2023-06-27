Chadwick Boseman, the star of Marvel's Black Panther is set to be the recipient of a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, following his death in August 2020. The actor, who passed away following a battle with colon cancer, is to be honored as part of their class of 2024. Boseman was diagnosed with the disease in 2016, but chose to keep the illness private, with his death coming as a shock to fans worldwide.

Selected to appear on the Walk of Fame as part of the motion picture category, Boseman was selected alongside other nominees by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Other categories include television, recording, live theater/live performance and radio. This year's other additions into the motion picture category are stars such as Gal Gadot, Michelle Yeoh, Chris Pine, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Christina Ricci, Marvel Studios boss and executive producer Kevin Feige, and CEO of Illumination, Chris Meledandri. Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur, and Kerry Washington will be honored with stars on the Walk of Fame as part of the TV category. Otis Redding will also be receiving a star posthumously, in the live performance category. He passed away in a plane crash in 1967.

Boseman rose to stardom following his appearance in 2016's Captain America: Civil War as Black Panther, King T'Challa of Wakanda, before leading his own cinematic outing as the character in 2018. The film became a cultural phenomenon as the MCU's first movie to be lead by a Black actor. While there had been other superhero films to focus on a Black character (1997's Spawn was the first, Marvel's Blade followed in November 1998), Black Panther was the first Black-led superhero movie to be released since Marvel had ushered in a golden age for the genre with 2008's Iron Man and the rise of the MCU. Black Panther is widely regarded as one of the studio's finest efforts, in no short part thanks to Boseman's performance.

Image via Marvel Studios

Boseman's Legacy

Boseman would go on to appear in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame, and was set to lead a sequel to his solo outing, in what would go on to become Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Development began on that film in mid-2019, however plans were changed following the actor's death. Boseman's last performance was in Marvel's animated series What If...? for which the actor was posthumously awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Outside of his work with Marvel, Boseman appeared in projects such as Da 5 Bloods, 21 Bridges, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, with his performance in the latter of which earning him a posthumous Oscar nomination.

A date for Boseman's star ceremony, during which his star will be unveiled, is yet to be set.