At first glance, the world of Chainsaw Man is quite similar to ours. Despite the Devils and fiends, the untold cataclysms, and the people like Denji (Kikunosuke Toya) forced into inhumane circumstances, it’s a world that is, at times, eerily similar to our own. The cities look like our cities, there are normal police alongside the Devil Hunters, and the governments responding to these events seem much like our own. The first season of Chainsaw Man is actually set in 1997, something that’s easily overlooked or even made irrelevant by the show’s bombastic nature. It’s a world that feels quite familiar to us until we start to see all the ways the world has had to dramatically shift in the new form of natural disaster that are Devils.

The Arrival Of The Gun Devil

For the majority of history, things seem to have followed a pretty similar path to our own world, but as the world of Chainsaw Man entered the last half-century things took a turn. Devils are reflections of humanity’s own fears, so when war became mechanized and news became global, those fears compounded and intensified, and in turn made their corresponding Devils stronger as well. If there was one event that truly shifted Chainsaw Man’s global timeline away from ours it was the multiple massive attacks upon powerhouse countries on November 10, 1984, that set them on a different path. On that day a massive terrorist attack took place in the United States which caused the Gun Devil to appear on Earth for the first time. On that day the Gun Devil first struck America. It was there for 124 seconds and killed 548,012 people. It also hit the Soviet Union for 210 seconds resulting in 155,302 deaths. China was hit for only 32 seconds and in that time 316,932 people were killed. And, of course, Japan was also hit that day. The Gun Devil was there for 26 seconds and 57,912 people died, including Aki Hayakawa’s (Shogo Sakata) entire family. Other countries like Canada, India, Mexico, and Hawaii were hit as well but suffered less substantial casualties. This in itself is interesting as it implies Hawaii was its own country even before the Gun Devil wreaked havoc on the world and changed the entire geopolitical climate.

The Gun Devil was on Earth for less than 10 minutes and in that time it killed over a million people. It was a massive and devastating attack for the world at large, and it shifted the tides of history dramatically. As a result of such a cataclysmic event the world’s governments were scrambling for a solution, some sort of defense to prevent this from happening again. And this led to many of the countries most affected trying to get their hands on parts of the Gun Devil. Makima (Tomori Kusunoki) explains how the places the Gun Devil attacked had traces of it and that those traces of it can call to each other. Now different governments and private organizations scramble to get their hands on as many pieces of the Gun Devil as they can, each with their own designs on what to do should they one day have the whole thing in their hands. This search started something of a Devil's arms race with countries having organizations and officials make deals with Devils as a means of bulking up their defense against this supernatural force. One of the biggest impacts of this new international competition is a stronger sense of isolation from many of the nations like the United States and the Soviet Union. Even more drastic, the Gun Devil’s attack had the ripple effect of stopping the dissolution of the USSR. The massive attack forced the nation together in a way, so when we pick up with the story in 1997 the Soviet Union is still going strong.

The World Was Wary After The Gun Devil

Image via Crunchyroll

Aside from the massive global changes in the face of these apocalyptic Devils, there was a variety of smaller societal changes that occurred as well. Japan, along with many other countries, cracked down dramatically on gun laws. This means that in many places Devil Hunters and law enforcement are the only people allowed to possess firearms. This was done in an effort to try and remove guns from the public consciousness. By having such strict gun control the assumption was that the fear of guns would decrease and thus the Gun Devil’s power would as well. The effectiveness of this tactic is yet unknown but based on the ease with which opposing forces have been able to get guns to use against the Devil Hunters and the attack against Makima’s division specifically using guns to execute her team, it seems this method is flawed at the very least.

The other major change to everyday life is the presence of Devil Hunters. There are different levels of authority between them with some working as private contractors like Denji did at the start of the series and others that work as Public Safety Devil Hunters with government connections and resources to back them up. There are devils abound in the world now and that meant there needed to be people specifically trained to deal with them. It’s a highly deadly career path as we know from Himeno’s (Mariya Ise) long list of dead partners, but it’s also highly valued. For normal people, there’s some nice financial incentive as we learn from Kobeni (Karin Takahashi) whose family forced her to choose between Devil hunting and prostitution in order to pay for her brother’s education.

The Sense of Emptiness in 'Chainsaw Man'

Of course, perhaps the most dramatic shift between the world of Chainsaw Man and the one we know is the lingering weight of absence. Even when we aren’t looking at gorgeously eerie vistas of endless graveyards there’s a sense of emptiness to the world of Chainsaw Man that isn’t present in ours. Everyone we encounter has been effected by Devils and nearly all of them have a personal loss linked to the Gun Devil. The world feels scared in Chainsaw Man; the toll of one day, over a decade prior still sits heavily in everyone’s minds, and how could it not? The world was completely changed in those ten minutes and the scars are visible everywhere.

As we get further into the series we’ll see more and more ways in which Devils have changed the world but for now, suffice to say that the arrival of Devils was akin to a third World War or the invention of the nuclear bomb. It completely shifted the geopolitical climate and has created a fierce competition between nations for their own self-preservation. It’s made the people scared and forced them to rely upon a trusted few skilled parties to protect them from incomprehensible dangers. It’s led to some interesting changes from broader gun control to the continued existence of countries that have long since fallen in ours. Chainsaw Man constructs an alternate history for itself that feels strange yet justified in the face of its own terrible and absurd relationship to Devils.