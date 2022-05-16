Anime-focused distribution company Crunchyroll announced it has acquired the rights to the popular series Chainsaw Man. Based on the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man is the bloody story of a teenager brought back to life with chainsaws in place of his arms.

First serialized in the magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump from 2018 to 2020, Chainsaw Man quickly became a commercial success, with more than 12 million copies in circulation. In the United States, the manga got translated into English by Viz Media. Last year, the prolific studio MAPPA (Jujutsu Kaisen, Yasuke) announced it was developing an anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man that kept all the bizarre gore of the original series.

The series first trailer, in Japanese, promised a 2022 release, but we still didn’t know how the anime would be distributed in the West. However, with Crunchyroll acquiring the rights for Chainsaw Man, we can be sure we’ll soon be watching the bloody adventures of Denji, the teenage boy who shares his body with the Chainsaw Devil named Pochita – yes, this manga is wacky!

Chainsaw Man is directed by Ryū Nakayama (The Rising of the Shield Hero) from a screenplay by Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan Final Season). The series character design is being handled by Kazutaka Sugiyama (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation), while devil design is in charge of Kiyotaka Oshiyama (The Secret World of Arrietty). Overall art direction is credited to Yusuke Takeda (Sword Art Online), with Kensuke Ushio (Devilman: Crybaby) composing the music.

Commenting on Chainsaw Man’s acquisition, Asa Suehira, Chief Content Officer at Crunchyroll, said:

“With dark humor, dynamic characters and a sharp story, Chainsaw Man is one of the most anticipated new series this year, and we are wickedly excited to bring it to fans on the Crunchyroll service. Anime fans will be up all night thinking about the spectacular visuals and high-octane action.”

Check out Chainsaw Man’s official synopsis below:

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man"--a man with a devil's heart.

There’s still no release date for Chainsaw Man, but Crunchyroll will be distributing the anime in more than 200 global territories. Dubs will include English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.

Check out the trailer and poster below:

