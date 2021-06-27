Fans have been patiently waiting for the first look at the anime adaptation of acclaimed manga Chainsaw Man ever since it was announced last December. However, the wait is finally over, as prolific studio MAPPA (Jujutsu Kaisen, Yasuke) has released the first trailer for the anime during their tenth-anniversary event.

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Chainsaw Man follows the demon hunter Denji and his demon dog Pochita as they battle demons in order to protect the Earth. Also, Denji can now pull a cord on his chest to become a devilish hybrid with a chainsaw for a head. You know, typical anime stuff.

During MAPPA’s anniversary event, it was revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen director Ryū Nakayama will helm the series, marking his full series directorial debut. Honestly, the crew alone should be enough to make anime fans excited for this series. The score is being composed by Kensuke Ushio (DEVILMAN crybaby), while Hiroshi Seko (Deca-Dence, Dorohedoro) is handling the script. The trailer shows all the gory and exciting action we can expect from the upcoming adaptation.

Chainsaw Man was first serialized in the magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump from 2018 to 2020, with Viz Media publishing the English translation.

An official release date has not been confirmed for the Chainsaw Man anime, but it looks like it will be worth any further wait. Check out the first look trailer and Viz Media’s official synopsis of the series below.

“Denji’s a poor young man who’ll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He’s a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he’s betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji’s become a whole new man—Chainsaw Man!”

