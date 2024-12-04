Two years ago, the anime world was set alight by the release of the first season of Chainsaw Man, one of the most hotly-anticipated manga adaptations in recent memory. Based on the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto, the bloody, brutal, and bizarre series follows Denji, a down-on-his-luck young man betrayed and left for dead who forges a contract with an adorable little devil dog to become a human-devil hybrid with chainsaws on his head and arms. He soon comes into his own in the Public Safety Division as a Devil Hunter, hunting other dangerous individuals once they become a threat to Japan. With its distinct sense of style and killer action, it became an instant smash hit, and now the anime apparel brand Atsuko is bringing some of that style to its merchandise. Collider is excited to exclusively unveil three new holiday items sporting Chainsaw Man's colors.

The letterman jacket will be available on Atsuko for $140 USD while the shirt and jersey sell for $52 and $40 respectively. Leading the charge for this new line is a stylish gray, brown, and orange shirt stylized like sports apparel with an overlapping CSM on the front. Denji features heavily on the item, with a patch featuring his toothy transformed head and a massive black-outlined drawing of his terrifying visage on the back. Keeping with the sports theme, a letterman jacket puts more emphasis on his devil pal Pochita. In addition to the CSM logo, the front is also marked with the words the little chainsaw dog had for Denji upon their union promising his heart, while the back represents the Devil Hunters with a big image of Pochita looking like the perfect team mascot. The devil also gets his own jersey with his name on the back and patches on the front to complete the set.

With this new line, Chainsaw Man would be just the latest major anime title to join Atsuko's growing catalog of licensed anime items. Similar letterman jackets and other apparel are currently available for everything from older classics like Berserk to popular newer series like Jujutsu Kaisen and even the global juggernaut that is Pokémon. For those looking to cap off their collections, Atsuko also offers themed accessories, including backpacks, socks, hats, and more.

What Does the Future Hold for 'Chainsaw Man'?