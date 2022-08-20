The highly anticipated anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man (created by Tatsuki Fujimoto) is coming out this fall. The story follows a boy named Denji who, on the verge of death, fuses with a Chainsaw Devil and is pulled into a new kind of hell as a result. He’s recruited to join a devil hunting agency and his continued work for them is the only thing keeping those devil hunters from coming after him. Though it’s a relatively simple premise, Chainsaw Man goes to more and more surreal places as the story unfolds creating a symphony of violence and greed under the veneer of a shonen anime. But for people coming into Chainsaw Man expecting the next Jujutsu Kaisen or Demon Slayer are in for a rude awakening. Chainsaw Man is its own wild experience and one well worth embarking on if you’re prepared for what’s to come.

Chainsaw Man Is Gross

When fans say the comedy is offbeat they mean it. One of the first things you'll notice is how grimy the story and its character are. Chainsaw Man has as many barf jokes as your average 2000s bro comedy tempered with violence that can be just as outlandish and gross. Most action scenes are awash in gore and you will see characters' guts on multiple occasions. It’s the kind of story that wants to show its characters as the most soiled versions of themselves whether that be showing the result of a drunken bender or the carnage of a person destroyed from the inside out. Fans of action anime are no strangers to blood and gore but compared to most typical shonen fare Chainsaw Man is absolutely bursting with bodily fluids and detritus. Those who are squeamish may want to tread lightly with this one.

Chainsaw Man Is Not a Shonen

Shonen anime are, typically, action-heavy shows focusing on the adventures of a young boy and his band of friends and comrades working together to defeat evil. The tones of these shows can vary wildly but, on the whole, they’re the kind of stories where the heroes overcome the obstacles and win the day. While often contrasted with other shonen series that have taken off in the last few years, Chainsaw Man is nothing like Jujutsu Kaisen or even Attack On Titan (itself already a pretty violent anime). While the manga was published by Shonen Jump, Chainsaw Man quickly dispels any illusions that this will be any sort of hero’s journey. It makes a point of taking away any sense of trust or comradery in any institution pretty immediately. Denji will inevitably become more powerful but rather than training in a school or under the tutelage of a skilled but kind master, his growth in physical strength largely stems from being killed many, many times. This is not a story with tournament arcs, the story will reward no one for gaining more power and everyone’s participation in the story is actively causing them harm. If anything, Chainsaw Man is an anti-shonen stripping away everything comforting and familiar about the genre.

Chainsaw Man Is Brutal

Image via MAPPA

Even for more action-heavy shows it's common to feel a sense of security that things will turn out alright. Some characters may die or be otherwise irrevocably changed but, for the most part, we can rest assured that they will emerge victorious. This is not the kind of anime where friendship saves the day. While the characters and their dynamics are stellar and the heart of the story, the narrative is not interested in rewarding intimacy. Growing attached to characters is a weapon the story wields not only to subvert expectations but to contribute to its grander themes of lack of control and impermanence. The cruelty of humans and devils in this series is not limited to body counts or torture but the psyhological toll characters will willfully exert on each other. Kindness is not something the narrative rewards. Connection is rewarded only in the pain it causes when it is ripped away.

Chainsaw Man Is Ridiculous

Image via Crunchyroll

It often veers into the absurd and the exaggerated whether that be in terms of comedy or violence. Chainsaw Man does not deal in subtlety. Everything is over the top all the time and moves at a fast pace. It turns violence into a terrifying carnival ride you just cannot escape. It will throw screwball comedy at you in its darkest moments and revel in your horror. This is the kind of story where a desperate game of Dance Dance Revolution can serve as a life threatening event. We see the world so firmly through Denji’s eyes that most of what we see is inexplicable chaos, all that a teen boy’s mind can comprehend of these world shattering encounters. The scale of the events occurring and the power of the demons is near incomprehensible thus we are stuck more in the minutiae of moment to moment action than anywhere near understanding why things are occurring. This helps with maintaining suspension of disbelief but for those who like clean stories where everything makes sense, this may not be the show for you.

Chainsaw Man Is Not Over

Image via Crunchyroll

Volumes 1-11 of the manga, the content of which will likely make up Season 1 of the anime, is only Part 1 of Chainsaw Man. Despite taking up 11 volumes, the series is extremely action-heavy and thus will likely cover the majority of Part 1 in its first season. It’s the first major arc or section of the story but is far from the end. Part 2 shifts the story dramatically in the aftermath of the events that unfolded in Part 1 and thus a continuation but far from the typical Season 2 trajectory you’d expect if this was a shonen. Chainsaw Man across its different parts is more like an anthology than a typical narrative. Part 2 of the manga started in Summer 2022 and, should the anime be successful, will likely also be adapted.

Chainsaw Man is a fantastic, mind-bending experience to read that is nearly impossible to take your eyes off of once you’ve started. The show will likely provide the same insane experience and is a great anime to keep your eye out for in the upcoming season. It’s a unique one for sure but with this list in mind, it’s absolutely worth checking out this highly anticipated anime. The show will begin airing in the fall of 2022.