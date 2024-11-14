If you are a Blu-ray collector and Chainsaw Man fan, the end of the year will look pretty bright to you. Retail sites from the UK have started to list the anime series release in a special deluxe steelbook blu-ray edition just before we move on to 2025, with plenty of collectible items and magnificent art. The story centers around an anti-hero that's half human and half devil that is able to transform parts of his body into deadly chainsaws. The deluxe steelbook blu-ray edition will feature the whole Season 1 of the series and is set to be released on December 30.

The bad news is, retailers are describing the Chainsaw Man deluxe edition to be limited to just 1,000 copies, meaning that it will fly off shelves faster than you can say "Pochita," and whoever wants to own it needs to move fast. Aside from the episodes themselves, the special deluxe edition will feature some truly exclusive items such as a 144-page color booklet, a lenticular art card, six boilerplates, a numbered certificate of authenticity and, for the music enthusiasts, two 12-inch color vinyl records of the series' soundtrack composed by Kensuke Ushio.

Needless to say, this is a collector's item that will help keep fans at bay while they wait for the long-overdue Season 2 of the anime series. So far, we're still waiting for news on that front — the show completed a two-year hiatus last month, so information of new episodes is bound to come out in the near future, since the show's popularity and praise suggest that fan-favorite animation studio MAPPA will keep going with the story.

'Chainsaw Man' Season 2 Is Still Distant

Image via MAPPA

Like most anime series, Chainsaw Man is based on a manga and it was created by Tatsuki Fujimoto. The first arc, which was adapted into the TV series, was first published in 2018. Since the second arc only came out in 2022, it might point at one of the reasons why production was delayed. Even though it's a fairly new title, Chainsaw Man has already become one of the best-selling manga series of all time, with over 28 million copies in circulation.

Another reason why fans miss Chainsaw Man is because the story has a unique setting, doesn't shy away from absurdity and is one of the most-violent anime currently on air. For viewers who might be looking for something similar while they wait for Season 2, new series Dan Da Dan is topping charts at Netflix and offers a story that is also pretty daring with content and its visuals. Otakus who feel more nostalgic might feel drawn to Dragon Ball DAIMA, a new series that takes the Dragon Ball franchise back to its origins.

Crunchyroll releases the Chainsaw Man deluxe steelbook edition on December 30.

Chainsaw Man Release Date October 11, 2022 Cast Kikunosuke Toya , Suzie Yeung , Ryan Colt Levy , Tomori Kusunoki Main Genre Anime Seasons 1

watch on crunchyroll