It's been three years since Chainsaw Man Season 1 was released, and now its next installment will be released as the franchise's first feature film. Chainsaw Man—The Movie: Reze Arc is an upcoming feature set to come out later this year and will follow the next story arc following the events of Season 1. The movie will feature the return of our favorite heroes and Devil Hunters, as well as the introduction of a new character.

A new trailer for this upcoming movie was released on the official Chainsaw Man Twitter/X account. It features a new character named Reze, a girl with blue hair. The trailer also showcases new action shots and glimpses of the film's next villain. The trailer ends, confirming the release date to be September 19, 2025.

Chainsaw Man—The Movie: The Reze arc was first announced in December 2023 during Jump Festa 2024. The film will adapt the Bomb Girl Arc, which was teased in episode 12's post-credit scene. Studio MAPPA, the same studio that worked on the main series, will animate the feature. Tatsuya Yoshihara, known for his work in the Chainsaw Man anime and Black Clover, will direct it.

What is 'Chainsaw Man' About?

Written by Tatsuki Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man is an ongoing manga series first published in 2018. It is set in a world where the Soviet Union still exists and where devils are born from human fears. The story follows Denji, a human who makes a contract with the Chainsaw Devil, Pochita, under the condition that he lives his dreams of having a basic life. He then joins a team of Devil Hunters, known as the Public Safety Division, led by Makima, where he and other agents work together to fight several enemies.

The manga currently has 19 volumes, but only one season was released on Crunchyroll. The English dub of the anime stars Ryan Colt Levy (Komi Can't Communicate), Suzie Yeung (Marvel Rivals), Reagan Murdock (Spy x Family), and Sarah Wiednheft (The Devil is a Part-Timer!!). The show was highly praised by fans and critics alike, receiving a high critics' score of 97% and an average audience score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. As of this writing, a second season has yet to be confirmed.

Chainsaw Man—The Movie: Reze Arc is set to come out on September 19, 2025. In the meantime, Season 1 is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.