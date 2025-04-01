October is going to be a great month for Chainsaw Man fans. Chainsaw Man -The Movie: Reze Arc will go to U.S. theaters a month after its Japanese theatrical release. The film was first announced during Jump Festa 2024, and it will feature the return of the Public Safety Division team and the introduction of a new character.

According to Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures made the announcement during this year's CinemaCon. The film will be released in the U.S. in late October, while other countries will see it around late September 24, just five days after the Japanese release. It has yet to be confirmed if an English dub will also be included with this release.

Chainsaw Man -The Movie: Reze Arc takes place immediately after the events of Season 1 and will adapt the Bomb Girl Arc, which was teased in episode 12's post-credit scene. It will be directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara and animated by MAPPA. So far, two trailers have been released, teasing what's to come and new action scenes between Chainsaw Man and his new foes.

Will 'Chainsaw Man' Get A Season 2?

Image via Crunchyroll

It has yet to be announced if Chainsaw Man will receive a second season. Season 1 first aired in 2022 and had 12 episodes. Since its release, it has been highly praised by fans and critics alike, generating a high critics' score of 97% and an average audience score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition, the show received numerous nominations during the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, such as "Anime of the Year." Still, it won a handful of categories, such as "Best New Series" and "Best VA Performance (English, Spanish, German, Castilian, and Italian)". MAPPA has yet to reveal when Season 2 will enter production, but the movie's box office performance could determine if this anime's story will continue.

Written by Tatsuki Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man is a manga set in a world where Devils are born from human fears. The story follows Denji, who makes a contract with Pochita, thus allowing him to turn into Chainsaw Man. The manga is still ongoing. It was first published in 2018 and currently has 19 volumes.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will enter theaters on October 29, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream all of Season 1 on Crunchyroll.