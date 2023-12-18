The Big Picture The Chainsaw Man anime adaptation received rave reviews and fans are eagerly awaiting a second season.

A Chainsaw Man movie focusing on the Reze arc is in the works, providing fans with more content to look forward to.

The movie will explore a beautifully crafted story that introduces romance and adds another layer to the intense, blood-filled world of Chainsaw Man.

The anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series Chainsaw Man debuted to rave reviews, with flattering critics and audience average scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Complete with a bizarre yet compelling premise and surprisingly shocking sequences — with a protagonist who can turn some parts of his body into chainsaws — audiences are, of course, demanding a second season, considering the series concluded on a high, exciting note. Although Chainsaw Man will return indefinitely, fans shouldn't expect it any sooner, as no announcements have been made yet. Luckily, fresh off taking television screens by storm just last year, the Chainsaw Man will soon head to the big screen, set to explore one of the original manga's story arcs. The announcement was made during the anime's panel at Jump Festa 2024 (via Crunchyroll).

Though it is both an exciting and unexpected announcement, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is in the works. There is no release date scheduled yet for the upcoming anime movie, but the emergence of a teaser trailer and poster indicates that a Chainsaw Man movie is officially happening. Before its series adaptation, the original manga series written and illustrated by Fujimoto was already popular among avid manga readers. The manga series then saw an addition of new fans when the series arrived back in 2022, which undoubtedly matched its source material's legacy. Having ended with only 12 episodes, the lack of a Season 2 announcement made fans of the show hungry for more. Fortunately for them, there is something to look forward to — and in a feature-length form, no less.

What To Expect From 'Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc'?

Image via Crunchyroll

While manga fans already know what to expect, the mysterious character was only featured in a brief cameo during Season 1's final episode. That excited most manga fans since Reze is considered one of Chainsaw Man's fan favorites. Now, with a movie focusing on her arc forthcoming, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is expected to explore one of the manga's most beautifully crafted stories.

It has been established from the very beginning that Chainsaw Man is an intense, blood-filled story, but Fujimoto's knack for storytelling stood out the most by introducing the character, which added another layer to the story with romance and desolation. In the manga, Reze has formed a genuine romantic relationship with Denji. However, the lovely and kind girl who caught Denji's attention was a girl on a mission: to seize Pochita. Reze turns out to be a well-trained agent sent by an organization to kill Denji, albeit seemingly a deadly mission turned into a genuine, melancholic romance.

You can watch all 12 episodes of Chainsaw Man Season 1 on Crunchyroll. You can check out the official teaser for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc below: