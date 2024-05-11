The Big Picture

All season long on The Challenge: All Stars 4, T.J. Lavin has teased that the daily challenge winners can bring themselves into The Arena to fight for a star in elimination. Until now, no one was willing to risk going home. When Nicole Zanatta, a firefighter, saw a giant rope and some weak competitors, she was ready to risk it all for a star and a ticket to T.J.'s final. But it wasn't going in that was the bold move, it was how she initially decided who to battle against. Ultimately, she beat Jasmine Reynaud, shaking up the game in the process. With Jasmine and her alliances with everyone out of the game, the political makeup of this reality TV show is shaken to its core. Nicole has proven that making one singular move can change the entire trajectory of the game.

Veterans of The Challenge throughout the ages have been joined together on The Challenge: All Stars, the dynamic spin-off of the flagship program. Bringing their competitive side for a major cash prize at the end, these players have pushed their past relationships to the test in T.J. Lavin's diabolical game. Now in its fourth season, The Challenge: All Stars 4 has welcomed one of their strongest crops of female players to see who is the best of the best. Between champions like Rachel Robinson, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Laurel Stucky and physical powerhouses without a victory, such as Kam Williams and Nicole Zanatta, it's been a battle to see who the queen of The Challenge truly is. Nicole Zanatta has always been one of the series' intriguing characters. She's always had a physical advantage over many of her female competitors, but her emotions have sometimes gotten the best of her. Especially when there's a pretty lady in her line of sight. This season, Nicole's toxic relationship with her ex Laurel has stymied her ability to keep her eye on the prize, but something finally sparked.

Nicole Has a Fire to Finally Win 'The Challenge'

Originally introduced to viewers during The Real World: Skeletons, Nicole Zanatta became an over-the-top character with her flirtatious nature and a New York accent only few can understand. As an obvious choice to introduce to the world of The Challenge, Nicole was bloodthirsty to win. Despite making it to two of T.J.'s finals, Nicole has yet to be victorious. She was even medically eliminated from The Challenge: Vendetta's final after injuring her ankle. Her determination to win has made her a force on The Challenge. But her ability to find love seemed to be her claim to fame. A budding romance with Laurel Stucky was played out on the screens, including during Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love, but when they both arrived at The Challenge: All Stars 4, love turned to hatred. And then back to love. They've been engaged in a flirtmance that many of Nicole's fellow Challengers have warned her may impair her ability to think straight in this game. And thus, Nicole's fire to finally win seemed to wane. Until she was given the opportunity to make something happen.

After landing in the winning group during the Take a Seat daily challenge, Nicole Zanatta was safe, but with the mechanics of this season's game, the winners had the opportunity to send themselves into elimination should they want to earn a star. As the star is the only way one can run T.J.'s final, the window of opportunity continues to shrink for many players. As one of the most politically savvy but least liked players in the game, Cara Maria once again spearheaded a plan to sway the middle group to do her bidding. Cara was worried that her star could be at risk of being stolen. She sure ensured that the two players that would be going into the elimination challenge would be women currently with stars, Veronica Portillo and Jasmine Reynaud. Of course, this infuriated Kam Williams as she was prevented again from earning a star. As T.J. teased that Nicole had an opportunity to take on Veronica or Jasmine in Rope Rumble, the firefighter saw the rope and said, let's go!

Nicole Is Focused on Winning But Laurel Is Standing in Her Way

When it came to making a crucial decision, Nicole seemed to teeter about which way to go. So she asked the girls to make a deal. Veronica pitched that Nicole could be her number one. Jasmine shared that she had saved her before when they wanted her to go against Cara. Nicole initially selected Veronica to battle against in The Arena, replacing Jasmine. That is until Veronica questioned her decision, alluding to the mind games Cara Maria was playing with her. Veronica pleaded with Nicole to change her decision as she told Nicole she was not working with Cara which Nicole seemed to believe. Her plea did not fall on deaf ears. Nicole asked T.J. if she could switch her pick, and after he let her, she ended up battling and beating Jasmine. Now was it fair to let Nicole do this? Probably not, but this is The Challenge. The rules are never what they should be. Jasmine had the potential to walk to the end of the game because of her great connections with every player left. Nicole made a decision that shocked the crowd as they were none too pleased to see Jasmine very likely go home as it now put their personal games in jeopardy.

With Veronica's slick last minute move, Nicole changed how the rest of the game would be played, as now a target as a threat, politically and physically, is cemented on her back. Nicole's physical prowess will likely see her out of the bottom, but she will likely have her star stolen should she end up in the middle group. With Laurel yet to see an elimination, the moment she has the opportunity to steal a star, Nicole might be the best option for her. Whether it's because it would be an act of revenge for her heartbreak or because she would hate to compete in the final, Laurel should have her eyes set on Nicole. It would be television gold, though, if the exes are forced into elimination together, but the odds look slim based on which women remain in the game. The chances of both Nicole and Laurel seeing the bottom group together is quite unlikely. But this is The Challenge. T.J. Lavin is known for throwing a wrench in players' plans!

The Challenge: All Stars 4 has become one of the most exciting seasons as it's simply unpredictable. The format of this specific season has been ripe for surprises and an excellent cutthroat edge. With eight women remaining and only three able to run in the final, every decision henceforth will be crucial. The show has taken a particular liking to exploring the highs and lows of Laurel and Nicole. Something major is on the horizon. And it's all thanks to Nicole's bold move.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 streams new episodes every Wednesday on Paramount+. All seasons of The Challenge: All Stars are available to stream on Paramount+.

