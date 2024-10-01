The Challenge star Nurys Mateo is opening up about her boyfriend Horacio Gutierrez Jr.’s controversial elimination in Season 40, Episode 4. While she was initially extremely upset about the reality show’s unclear rules that led to the elimination, the reality star is now ready to move past the drama. The news came after the producers held a Zoom call with Derrick Kosinski and Horacio Gutierrez to go over the unedited footage which clarified the situation once and for all.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Mateo shared that if after watching the footage, Gutierrez Jr. agrees that Kosinski won, she’s not going to argue with the decision. She clarified that she had nothing against Kosinski and was always happy for him. However, she did reveal that her boyfriend doesn’t want to return to the show at the moment. Before the Zoom call, Mateo and Gutierrez Jr. were extremely vocal about how unfair the elimination had been. The duo claimed that production was lying about what really happened to keep Kosinski in the game.

After the episode aired, other cast members of the show including Devin Walker and Jordan Wiseley publicly expressed their support for Gutierrez Jr. The drama started when Kosinski and Gutierrez Jr. competed in a game called Pick It Up, where they had to place 40 jacks on a wall. However, during the Zoom call, it was revealed that Gurierrez Jr. had actually missed a key rule where he did not have to pick up any pegs that fell off the wall, which is what led to the confusion.

Nurys Mateo is Still Passionate About Returning to ‘The Challenge’

While her boyfriend is having second thoughts about committing to MTV’s reality competition franchise, Nurys Mateo is pretty clear about what she wants to do. After taking part in three seasons of The Challenge, Mateo is ready to come back for more! During the same interview, she confessed that being on the show was a dream for her. “As long as they call, I will answer,” expressed Mateo.

Despite being one of the first players to be eliminated during The Challenge Season 40, Mateo claims that she is obsessed with the show and watches every single episode. She shared that she would love to play with Gutierrez Jr. again and really hopes that he will come back at some point. But for now, he just wants to take a break from everything.

The reality star opened up about losing a Hall Brawl elimination against Olivia Kaiser and revealed that she is going to learn from her mistakes as she trains for future seasons. Mateo also spilled the beans on her intense training routine which includes swimming, rowing, paddling, and cardio. The Challenge veteran is now working on gaining weight so she can go back into the game stronger than before.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras is airing evert Wednesday on MTV. Past seasons of the show are also available to stream on Paramount+.

