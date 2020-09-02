‘Challenger’ Docuseries Trailer from J.J. Abrams and Netflix Spotlights Diverse NASA Crew

Netflix has released a trailer for Challenger: The Final Flight, a four-part docuseries from executive producer J.J. Abrams that examines the 1986 Challenger space shuttle, which tragically broke apart 73 seconds after launch as millions of Americans — many of them schoolchildren — watched live on television.

Rather than dwell on the tragedy, the series aims to celebrate the lives of the astronauts onboard, offering an in-depth look at one of the most diverse crews NASA has ever assembled. That crew included high school teacher Christa McAuliffe, who was selected to be the first private citizen in space.

I grew up well-versed in the Challenger story, as my mother grew up in Framingham, Massachusetts, where McAuliffe’s siblings were based. My mother was around the same age as them, and that entire community shared in the family’s grief.

The Final Flight will also feature conversations with the crew’s surviving family members to help create a poignant and relatable portrait of the astronauts. Directors Steven Leckart and Daniel Junge also delve into the “fatally flawed decision process” and mechanical failures that led to the disaster, interviewing former NASA officials and engineers who worked on the failed booster engine and had repeated concerns about its safety.

The Challenger docuseries incorporates never-before-seen interviews, training footage and rare archival material to give viewers an emotional, unfiltered behind-the-scenes look at this tragic disaster.

In addition to directing, Leckart and Junge produced the series, which Abrams executive produced with Glen Zipper, Ben Stephenson, Rachel Rusch Rich and Sean Stuart. Challenger: The Final Flight is a Bad Robot and Zipper Bros. Films production in association with Sutter Road Picture Company, and Netflix will release the docuseries on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The Challenger docuseries incorporates never-before-seen interviews, training footage and rare archival material to give viewers an emotional, unfiltered behind-the-scenes look at this tragic disaster.