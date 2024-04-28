The Big Picture Challengers takes the top spot at the box office with a solid debut, signaling a strong streak for mid-budget studio movies.

Set in the tennis world, Challengers has opened to strong reviews with a B+ CinemaScore and an 87% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The industry is gearing up for a grand summer kickoff with the release of The Fall Guy next week starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

The peaks and valleys at the domestic box office this year have been unusually pronounced, with some weekends over-delivering and others, like this one, underwhelming. But although overall business this weekend wasn’t exactly remarkable, Amazon MGM’s Challengers took the top spot with a solid debut that continues a strong streak for mid-budget studio movies. The industry is preparing for the summer to kick off in grand fashion next week with The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

Starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist, Challengers grossed $15 million in its first three days of release, against a reported budget of $55 million. It’s the biggest budget director Luca Guadagnino has ever handled, and a true acid test for Zendaya, who is coming off of the global blockbuster Dune: Part Two. Incidentally, both films contributed to around 25% of the market share this weekend, which is similar to what happened some months ago when Dune: Part Two debuted while another Timothée Chalamet film, Wonka, was still running in theaters.

Set in the world of tennis, Challengers opened to strong reviews. The racy romantic drama earned a B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences and currently stands at an 87% “fresh” rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime described Challengers as “one of the twistiest, most compelling, and nonstop horniest films of Guadagnino’s career.” Amazon MGM is giving the film a wider international release as compared to last year’s Saltburn, with the goal being to generate as much positive buzz ahead of its eventual streaming debut.

An Underwhelming Weekend at the Box Office

Debuting in second place was the latest offering for faith-based audiences, Unsung Hero. The film opened to an estimated $7.7 million in its first weekend, falling significantly short of the $15 million that Jesus Revolution debuted with a couple of years ago, but marginally higher than the $6 million generated by Ordinary Angels earlier this year. All three films, as is common for faith-based projects, earned perfect A+ CinemaScores. Unsung Hero also holds a 100% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The third spot this weekend went to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The latest installment in the MonsterVerse grossed a little over $7 million in its fifth weekend of release, taking its running domestic total to a hair over $180 million. When the dust settles, Godzilla x Kong will likely overtake Godzilla’s $200 million lifetime domestic haul to finish its run as the biggest MonsterVerse hit ever. Globally, it passed the $500 million mark this weekend and remains the series’ third-biggest release.

Falling to fourth place after two weekends at number one, A24’s dystopian action film Civil War grossed an estimated $7 million this weekend, taking its running domestic total to $56 million. On Friday, Civil War overtook Uncut Gems to become the second-biggest domestic release in A24’s history; the movie trails only Everything Everywhere All at Once, which concluded its domestic run with $77 million. Produced on a reported budget of $50 million, the divisive film is the most expensive A24 project ever. The top five was rounded out by last week’s debutante, the horror film Abigail. The film is estimated to have grossed around $5 million in its second weekend, taking its running domestic total to $18 million in 10 days. Elsewhere, Universal re-released The Mummy in around 1,200 domestic theaters to mark its 25th anniversary, while 20th Century Studios re-released Ridley Scott’s Alien in 1,700 theaters to celebrate its 45th anniversary of release.

