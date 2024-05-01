The Big Picture Challengers has become director Luca Guadagnino's top-grossing film, surpassing Call Me By Your Name at the box office.

The steamy romantic drama set in the world of tennis has outperformed other tennis movies in terms of box office earnings.

Starring Zendaya, Challengers is on track to overtake Call Me By Your Name's global haul and is being touted as an awards favorite.

Considering its cultural impact, Call Me By Your Name didn’t exactly set the box office on fire. On Tuesday, it was overtaken by Challengers, which has now become director Luca Guadagnino’s top-grossing film ever. In doing so, Challengers also became the top-grossing tennis movie of all time, although the pool isn’t exactly a massive one. A steamy romantic drama set in the world of tennis, Challengers delivered a strong opening weekend haul a few days ago, and has taken five days flat to pass these significant box office milestones.

The movie added $2.6 million domestically on Tuesday, taking its running total to $19 million. By comparison, the widely revered Call Me By Your Name concluded its domestic run with $18 million in 2017. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer as a couple of young men caught in a whirlwind summer romance in Italy, the movie went on to earn four nominations at the 90th Academy Awards, with the legendary James Ivory winning in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. Starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, Challengers is also being touted as an awards favorite. In all likelihood, it will overtake Call Me By Your Name's lifetime global haul of $41 million in the next few days.

The movie’s $19 million domestic haul also puts it ahead of tennis movies such as 2004’s Wimbledon ($16 million), 2021’s King Richard ($15 million), and 2017’s Battle of the Sexes ($12 million). Although Woody Allen’s Match Point grossed slightly more, its tennis connections are superficial at best. Incidentally, all three women who’ve starred as tennis players in these films — Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone and Zendaya — have also played the female leads in the live-action Spider-Man movies. Zendaya is just coming off of the global blockbuster success of Dune: Part Two, which recently passed the $700 million milestone worldwide. Challengers is an acid test of her star power. She also serves as a producer on the movie, which topped the charts in its debut weekend with a $15 million domestic haul.

'Challengers' Topped the Domestic Box Office In Its Debut Weekend

Close

For Guadagnino, this is a career high in more ways than one. In addition to now becoming his top-grossing movie domestically, Challengers also boasts the biggest budget that he has ever worked with. The film cost a reported $55 million to produce, and has so far generated nearly $30 million worldwide. Challengers follows three characters — two professional tennis players and one coach — on a sexually charged, decade-long journey during which they are alternately attracted and repulsed by each other. Challengers opened to excellent reviews, and currently sits at a “fresh” 89% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime called it “one of the twistiest, most compelling, and nonstop horniest films of Guadagnino’s career.”

Challengers was originally supposed to be released in September 2023, and was announced as the opening film of the Venice International Film Festival. But it vacated both slots due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which would’ve forbidden Zendaya from promoting it. You can watch Challengers in theaters now, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Challengers 8 10 Follows three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner, and reignite old rivalries on and off the court. Release Date April 26, 2024 Director Luca Guadagnino Cast Zendaya , Josh O'Connor , Mike Faist

Find Tickets Now