New balls, please. Amazon MGM Studios' Challengers is smashing it on the global stage, swinging into a whopping $25 million worldwide after just the opening serve. The film stars Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist in a drama that's not just about tennis — it's about the steamy, off-court action that's got everyone talking. Last weekend, Challengers racked up an estimated $9.0 million from 52 markets on a wide play of 6,344 screens, which isn't too shabby for a quick tie-breaker. The drop from its initial debut in Australia and New Zealand was a mere -21%, showing that audiences are coming back for more of the sizzling drama. Australia specifically kept its cool with a -20% hold, showing this film has some serious staying power.

Next week, Challengers is set to volley into 12 more markets, including Belgium and Holland, with Japan scheduled as the final match on June 7. With Warner Bros. Pictures distributing the film outside North America, it looks like Challengers is ready to conquer the world, one steamy scene at a time away from home court advantage.

Stateside, Challengers opened with a strong $15.011 million, proving it’s got game. The audience was mostly younger folks, with 76% under 35 years old, and it seems the younger crowd loves a bit of racquet-raising drama. With a 58% female audience, it’s clear that the film’s tantalizing narrative and on-screen chemistry are serving up just what they want.

Is 'Challengers' Worth Seeing in Theaters?

Expect Challengers to easily outpace director Luca Guadagnino's previous hit, Call Me By Your Name. This weekend’s score makes it the second-highest opening for any R-rated original drama post-pandemic. It seems that the mix of raw emotion and risqué exchanges is a winning formula for audiences seeking a bit more spice in their cinema outings. The film has also proven to be a top seed with critics, earning an 87% Positive — and Certified Fresh — rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

With such a striking start, Challengers is set to continue drawing crowds and driving conversations. Amazon MGM Studios' strategy of pairing theatrical releases with future streaming availability is looking like a grand slam. So, if you’re in for some heart-pounding serves and fiery love games, Challengers is your ticket to an exhilarating cinematic experience. Get ready, because this film is all about playing hard, in more ways than one.

