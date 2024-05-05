The Big Picture Challengers continues to dominate the box office, with an impressive global haul of $52.2 million.

The film resonates with younger audiences, especially women, who make up 71% of the viewers.

Produced by a team including Amy Pascal and Zendaya, Challengers offers a unique and thrilling experience.

Amazon MGM Studios' Challengers, starring Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist, remains a strong contender in both the domestic and international box office arenas, pulling in an impressive $7.5 million internationally this past weekend, and despite a slight 24% dip from its debut weekend in holdover markets, the film’s robust performance signals that audience interest is still very much alive. With a total international score of $22.8 million and a global haul reaching $52.2 million, it’s clear that Challengers has the stamina to go deep into the fifth set.

Stateside, Challengers managed to pull in $7.642 million over the three-day weekend, bringing its 10-day total to nearly $30 million at the North American box office, and it particularly resonates with younger audiences, garnering significant attention from female viewers, with women making up 71% of its audience, who seem to connect with the film’s themes and stellar cast.

Produced by a team that includes Amy Pascal, Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya, and Rachel O’Connor, with executive producers Bernard Bellew, Lorenzo Mieli, and Kevin Ulrich, Challengers unfolds within the competitive world of tennis, where Zendaya stars as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach who's not afraid to play hardball, devising a game plan to revive her husband's flagging career by pitting him against his former best friend — and her former flame — in a match that promises more drama than a fifth-set tiebreak, making every moment as tense as a sudden death playoff.

'Challengers' Is Performing Well on the Tennis World Tour

Internationally, the film's strong showing, including notable performances in premium large format theaters, suggests that Challengers is far from facing match point, with the deep emotional and psychological underpinnings of the film, coupled with outstanding performances and Guadagnino's highly unique directorial vision, delivering a truly thrilling — and ambiguous — experience that appeals to a wide array of viewers, making it a smash hit among audiences looking for both depth and entertainment.

As Challengers continues its cinematic run, its ability to engage a diverse audience and spark conversations about its themes and characters demonstrates its potential not just to rally at the box office but also to make a lasting impression on its viewers, mixing sports, drama, and personal conflict, Challengers is acing its way through the season, captivating audiences worldwide and proving it can volley with the best in cinema, serving up a game-set-match performance that’s hard to forget.

