The Big Picture Challengers continues its strong box office run despite competition, recouping its reported budget as it approaches a major milestone.

The film's suggestive content and stellar reviews contribute to its success, earning director Luca Guadagnino his highest-grossing film yet.

Challengers showcases the potential for mid-budget films to find big success at an uncertain box office.

Amazon MGM’s romantic sports-drama, Challengers, retained a spot in the top five list of the domestic box office thanks to yet another strong holdover, despite losing a big chunk of theaters in its third weekend of release. Distributed internationally by Warner Bros., the movie displayed similar tenacity in the face of major opposition from this week’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Thanks to its sturdy performance, Challengers has now not only recovered its reported budget of $55 million, but it is also on its way to passing a massive box office milestone.

With just under $40 million domestically and another $30 million from 63 overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global gross stands at a hair under $69 million, which is a rather racy coincidence considering its subject matter. Essentially a feature-length three-way in which tennis is a stand-in for sex, the movie has drawn attention for its suggestive content. It follows the intersecting lives of three characters, played by Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor, who express feelings for each other by smacking tennis balls at each other.

Challengers debuted atop the domestic box office, generating $15 million in its first weekend. It fell to number three in its second weekend, grossing $7.5 million. This weekend — its third — the movie added $4.6 million to its total while losing as many as 900 domestic theaters. Challengers has already established itself as director Luca Guadagnino’s top-grossing film both domestically and worldwide, overtaking his 2017 masterpiece Call Me by Your Name on both fronts. Starring Timothée Chalamet, that movie concluded its global run with $43 million. Zendaya, who also serves as a producer on Challengers, recently starred alongside Chalamet in the global smash hit Dune: Part Two.

Can 'Challengers' Set the Ball Rolling for More Mid-Budget Movies?

Close

Leading Challengers to a nearly $70 million global haul in less than a month of release is no mean feat for a young star, considering how uncertain the theatrical marketplace has become in recent years. But along with Alex Garland’s Civil War and last year’s Anyone But You and No Hard Feelings, Challengers is making a compelling case for the return of mid-budget studio films. In addition to its strong box office performance — remember, the theatrical run is essentially being viewed as marketing for its eventual streaming release — the film has also received stellar reviews.

Challengers sits at a “fresh” 89% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Ross Bonaime calling it “one of the twistiest, most compelling, and nonstop horniest films of Guadagnino’s career” in his review.

You can watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Challengers 8 10 Follows three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner, and reignite old rivalries on and off the court. Release Date April 26, 2024 Director Luca Guadagnino Cast Zendaya , Josh O'Connor , Mike Faist

Get Tickets