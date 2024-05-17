The Big Picture Director Luca Guadagnino's Challengers surpasses $70M globally.

The film received positive reviews, boasting an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a solid B+ CinemaScore.

Challengers' success marks a return to form for mid-budget studio movies, combining romance and sports with a star-studded cast.

Director Luca Guadagnino’s romantic sports drama Challengers debuted on digital platforms this week, having just passed a significant box office milestone. The well-reviewed film, starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, was released in domestic theaters not too long ago on April 26, and less than a month later, is available to rent at home. Challengers will ultimately be released on Prime Video, having been distributed domestically by Amazon-owned MGM, and internationally by Warner Bros.

On its 20th day in theaters, the movie passed the $70 million mark globally. Challengers has grossed $40 million from domestic theaters, and another $30 million from overseas markets, where it was given an unexpectedly bullish release. Unlike some of Amazon MGM’s other recent titles, such as Saltburn and The Boys in the Boat, neither of which got much international play, Challengers received a rather conventional theatrical roll-out. Meanwhile, the studio’s other star-driven movies, such as The Idea of You, Ricky Stanicky, and Road House, didn’t get a theatrical release at all.

Challengers opened at the number one spot domestically with $15 million, before dropping to number three in its second weekend, and retaining the third position on the weekend after that. The movie was originally supposed to be released last year, with a grand premiere planned at the Venice Film Festival, but it was pulled at the last minute because of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Like Zendaya’s other major release this year, Dune: Part Two, it was delayed by several months. The decision appears to have paid off; despite the film’s rather hefty reported budget of $55 million, Challengers should be in the clear even before it attracts significantly more attention now that it’s available to watch at home.

'Challengers' Success Continues a Return to Form for Mid-Budget Studio Movies

The movie capitalized on Zendaya’s ever-increasing popularity as a movie star, which reached a peak with Dune: Part Two’s global domination this year. Having emerged as Guadagnino’s top-grossing movie of all time, Challengers also benefited greatly from excellent reviews. The film has settled at an 89% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned a solid B+ CinemaScore, and currently sits at a 73% audience approval rating on RT. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime described it as “one of the twistiest, most compelling, and nonstop horniest films of Guadagnino’s career.”

Challengers follows the intersecting lives of three young tennis professionals — two of them players and one a coach — who find themselves romantically entangled with each other across a decade. Guadagnino makes top use of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ thumping background score, while utilizing a non-linear editing style that would make Christopher Nolan blush. You can watch the movie in theaters and at home, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Challengers 8 10 Follows three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner, and reignite old rivalries on and off the court. Release Date April 26, 2024 Director Luca Guadagnino Cast Zendaya , Josh O'Connor , Mike Faist

