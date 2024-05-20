The Big Picture The digital release of Challengers hasn't hindered its theatrical success, with a cumulative gross of $78 million globally.

The film earned positive reviews, an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and is director Luca Guadagnino's most successful film.

Challengers has revitalized mid-budget studio movies, signaling a return to investing in this type of film.

A digital release will rarely impact a movie’s theatrical momentum, especially if it's already doing well. This trend has been observed recently with films such as Dune: Part Two, Kung Fu Panda 4 and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. We can add a new title to that list now. Amazon MGM’s Challengers landed on digital last week, but reported its softest drop yet at the domestic box office while also nearing a massive milestone globally. Released less than a month ago, the romantic sports drama has quietly continued a resurgence for mid-budget studio movies along with Civil War.

With $43 million domestically and another $35 million from overseas markets, Challengers’ cumulative worldwide gross stands at $78 million. The movie debuted at the number one spot domestically, generating $15 million in its first weekend and cementing Zendaya’s box office pull following the global success of Dune: Part Two. Also starring Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, Challengers was given a major promotional push by Amazon, and was released internationally by Warner Bros.

Unlike previous Amazon movies such as Saltburn, and The Boys in the Boat, which didn’t get much of an overseas release at all, Challengers played far and wide. It also avoided the fate of fellow Amazon titles such as The Idea of You, Ricky Stanicky and Road House, all of which debuted directly on the Prime Video streaming platform. The film’s hefty $55 million budget might sound like a lot for what is essentially a three-hander set in and around tennis courts, but its success signals a return to form for exactly the kind of movies that studios had stopped investing in.

'Challengers' Was Originally Slated for a 2023 Release

Challengers follows the intersecting lives of three tennis professionals — Zendaya plays a coach while O’Connor and Faist star as warring players — across a decade. The movie debuted to excellent reviews, and appears to have settled at an 88% approval rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned a B+ CinemaScore, and has a 73% audience rating on RT. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime described it as “one of the twistiest, most compelling, and nonstop horniest films of Guadagnino’s career.”

Challengers is by far director Luca Guadagnino’s most successful film, generating over $35 million more at the global box office than his previous biggest hit, Call Me By Your Name. Guadagnino’s direction was praised, as was the film’s tense, non-linear editing, and his use of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ thumping background score. You can watch Challengers at home and in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Challengers 8 10 Follows three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner, and reignite old rivalries on and off the court. Release Date April 26, 2024 Director Luca Guadagnino Cast Zendaya , Josh O'Connor , Mike Faist

