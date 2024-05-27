The Big Picture It seems that premature digital debuts won't always impact a film's box office success.

Challengers remains stable at the box office despite landing online early.

Original mid-budget movies have proven successful in the post-pandemic world.

Premature digital debuts don’t really affect a film’s box office trajectory, especially if the film in question is already doing well. But theaters certainly don’t think twice before bailing on them once they land online. Despite having debuted on PVOD platforms just three weeks into its run, director Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers has remained stable at the box office. And in its fifth weekend in theaters, the romantic drama passed a major new global milestone, despite losing nearly 1,000 domestic theaters.

Starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist, Challengers remained in the top 10 of the domestic box office this weekend, grossing $1.3 million and taking its running total to $46 million. The film still has an outside chance of hitting the $50 million mark domestically, provided it isn’t removed from theatrical circulation entirely in the coming days. In overseas markets, the film has generated $35 million so far, for a cumulative global haul of $81 million. This is a solid result for the relatively small-scale film, which essentially features three major characters and spends most of its time either indoors or on tennis courts.

Challengers follows the romantic escapades of these three characters — Zendaya plays a tennis coach, while O’Connor and Faist play rival players — across several years, and has generated praise for Guadagnino’s flamboyant direction, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ thumping score, and its non-linear script. The film holds an 89% approval rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and opened to $15 million in its first weekend domestically, finishing first. Challengers reportedly cost $55 million to produce, which is in the same range as A24’s recent hit Civil War.

Original Movies Are Alive at the Cinema

Both movies, along with titles such as Anyone But You, No Hard Feelings, and Ticket to Paradise, have shown that star-driven, original, mid-budget studio movies are still a viable business proposition in the post-pandemic and post-streaming world. In fact, there is evidence to suggest that larger films, such as The Fall Guy and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, are a more endangered species in the theatrical ecosystem. Challengers is by far Guadagnino’s most successful film, but it also established Zendaya as a bankable star, especially after her contributions to the resounding global success of Dune: Part Two.

She was so indispensable to the project that Amazon MGM chose to delay its release by several months, because the SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023 would have prevented her from promoting it. Challengers was originally supposed to premiere at last year’s Venice Film Festival. But the movie was given a proper global roll-out this year, as opposed to several Amazon movies such as The Idea of You and Road House, which debuted directly on streaming despite the involvement of major stars. You can watch Challengers at home and in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

