Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist had been set to face off on the tennis court this September in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming project Challengers, however the film's release date was recently shifted to April of next year amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. While audiences will have to wait a bit longer to spectate what is sure to be a match for the ages, a newly released image from the film gives an early glimpse of the pair as they star alongside Zendaya as a romantically entangled tennis-playing trio. The upcoming romantic sports comedy is Guadagnino's first film since last year's Bones and All.

O'Connor and Faist appear as Patrick and Art, best friends who become involved with Zendaya's up-and-coming sporting sensation, Tashi Duncan. While Patrick initially comes out on top, Art wins the long game, ultimately marrying Tashi. However, after an injury prematurely ends her promising career, Tashi instead becomes Art's coach before the pair are reunited with Patrick when a tournament has the former best friends compete against one another.

The messy love triangle has them face off on and off the court, with Guadagnino aiming to bring the steaminess of the entanglement into the film's sporting sequences. In an interview with Empire magazine, Faist said the director "...had no knowledge of tennis going into this, I think he had only a vague interest in certain tennis specificities. He was more interested in the bodies and sweat." Zendaya added that "What Luca’s really good at is finding sensuality and desire. There’s so much in just glances. The tension builds. Not having the release is a good thing sometimes." If the film's trailer featuring clips of the sport set to Rihanna's "S&M" didn't already make it apparent, O'Connor reiterated that "the tennis is the sex," saying "Those moments are so sexy. The film is dealing with the tension before and after. The sex they’re all desperate for is on the court."

The Film was Pulled From the Venice Film Festival

Challengers was initially slated to open this year's Venice Film Festival, screening out of competition. However, with Hollywood studios still unable to negotiate with SAG-AFTRA and the WGA on issues such as fair pay and protection against AI, both simultaneous strikes are still ongoing. With Zendaya receiving a hefty $10 million paycheck for the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter, MGM is surely keen to capitalize upon the actress' immense star power to promote the film, and with strike rules making doing so impossible, the film was pulled from the festival, and had its release date moved from September 15 to April 26, 2024. The festival is still set to feature projects such as David Fincher's new thriller The Killer, Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, and Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming film below: