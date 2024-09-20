One of the most talked-about movies of the year recently hit streaming, and has been an unsurprising success on one of the biggest platforms in the game. Challengers, the steamy, Zendaya-led tennis drama which was released earlier this year and grossed $94 million at the worldwide box office, has jumped into the #3 spot on the Prime Video top 10 movie chart. The title just arrived on streaming yesterday, yet has already passed the likes of Fallout, The Boys, and other popular Prime Video original projects. The film follows Tashi (Zendaya), a former tennis prodigy turned coach who transformed her husband (Mike Faist) into a champion. But, to redeem himself, he must face off against Tashi's ex-boyfriend (Josh O'Connor), in a feud which leads all three of them straight into a spicy love triangle. The film currently sits at an 88% score from critics and a 73% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Justin Kuritzkes penned the script for Challengers, which served as his feature screenwriting debut. He will next team up with Challengers director Luca Guadagnino again for Queer, the upcoming period drama starring Daniel Craig. Before Challengers, Guadagnino teamed up with major star Timothée Chalamet in 2022 for Bones and All, the coming-of-age road trip drama which also stars Taylor Russell. Another upcoming Guadagnino project which has flown relatively under the radar is After the Hunt, the thriller starring Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield which is currently in post-production. He'll also reunite with O'Connor again in Camere separate, the spicy romance film which also stars Léa Seydoux.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Prime Video?

The Lord of the Rings spin-off series, The Rings of Power, has been atop the Prime Video charts since its second season premiered in August, and nothing has come close to dethroning it yet. Jason Statham's The Beekeeper has also been a mainstay in the Prime Video top 10, currently in the #10 spot. The 2022 Shrek spin-off movie, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, has also recently clawed its way into the Prime Video top 10, with both of the aforementioned Prime Video original series, The Boys and Fallout, each being consistently some of the most popular television on the platform.

Challengers stars Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor, and was written by Justin Kuritzkes and directed by Luca Guadagnino.

